KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
westcentralsbest.com
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
bossierpress.com
Five Deputies Promoted
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted five deputies in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s. Conference room Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Conference at the Bossier Parish. Sergeants Health Balkom and Jesse Tallant were promoted to the rank of lieutenant while. Corporal Blake Kennedy and Jonathan Pershon were promoted to...
KTBS
Bossier police sergeant pleads not guilty to malfeasance charge
BENTON, La. – A Bossier City police sergeant accused of using his position to intimidate an apartment complex manager as he was about to lose a lucrative moonlighting job pleaded not guilty Monday in Bossier District Court. B.J. Sanford, 52, briefly appeared in court to enter his plea to...
KTBS
Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman
BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport police investigate early-morning stabbing
The stabbing took place around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 72nd Street. The victim was stabbed in the back before the attacker fled the scene. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Police are still seeking the suspect. The city of Texarkana, Texas, received...
Shreveport mayor responds to audit finding improper travel expenses
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says he will reimburse the city for all expenses that a legislative audit released Monday shows may have violated travel and procurement policies and procedures.
Shooting in Shreveport’s MLK Neighborhood Leaves One Injured
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 8:00pm Shreveport Police and Fire Department responded to a parking lot at the intersection of MLK and N. Market in reference to a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival SPD located a male, believed to be 20 yrs-old, suffering from a gunshot...
New Information Released in Case of Missing Benton Woman
Law enforcement officials from both the Benton Police Department and the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department are engaged in a search for a missing Benton woman. In a release from the Bossier Sheriff's Department in the early morning hours yesterday, Sunday, October 9, we learned that Cheryl Leann Way, 42, pictured above, had been missing since she was last seen on Friday, October 7th at approximately 8:00 am, when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, Louisiana.
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
ktoy1047.com
Shreveport driver shot on Sunday night
Officers responded after receiving a call from a driver on Martin Luther King Drive who realized he’d been hit after hearing gunshots. Two bullet holes were found in the man’s vehicle, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police are still searching for suspects. The...
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash On I-20 (Shreveport, LA)
On Sunday night, authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Jewella Avenue exit. According to the police, an 18-wheeler struck a [..]
Bossier City Suspect Captured After Shooting at Own Father
BSO deputies responded to Crawford Road in Princeton on a call concerning a male firing a weapon at his father. They say, Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots at his father, without hitting him. Deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office captured Joseph Gatlin Monday (10-10-22) evening without incident...
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by semi on I-20 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say the pedestrian hit Sunday night on I-20 near Jewella Sunday night has died. Police say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler struck the pedestrian in the roadway on the overpass. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was still on the scene when officers arrived.
Shreveport Restaurant Fight Leads to Gun-Battle Injuring Two
On Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 7:48pm Shreveport Police Department responded to Hunter Crab on E. Kings Hwy and E. 70th in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival SPD didn’t locate a gunshot victim. Initial reports were that SPD locate a unconscious male possibly assaulted. That male was transported to WK Pierremont to be treated.
KSLA
Woman significantly injured after being hit by vehicle in Texarkana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman was seriously injured in Texarkana Monday, Oct. 10 after being hit by a vehicle. It happened on the Texas side just after 1 p.m. on W 13th near Waterall Street. Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle, and sustained significant injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
cenlanow.com
Caddo plea deal: 1 guilty plea, 17 charges dismissed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man scheduled to go on trial Monday for multiple simple burglary charges last week accepted a plea deal in exchange for dismissing all other counts. Morris Edwards III, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
KSLA
Gunfire damages store’s front glass
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Officers investigating a report of a shooting at a Bossier City grocery found no victim but did find where the front glass of the store in the 2200 block of Barksdale Boulevard had been shot. Barksdale Boulevard was shut down at Boone Street for...
ktoy1047.com
Sunday accident leaves one dead
A pickup crashed at the Doddridge Community Center around 2 a.m. with one person described as “unresponsive” inside the vehicle. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police worked the scene. The driver, 20-year-old Garon Dupree of Bivins, Texas, was declared by the Miller County coroner around 3:30 a.m.
