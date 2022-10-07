Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Brownstone returns after more than two decades with new song
(October 6, 2022) Although Brownstone’s time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of the trio’s musical output from the mid-1990s has been long-lasting. Sporting a distinctive sound which melded gospel influences with sassy soul-diva fire, original members Nicci Gilbert, Charmayne Maxwell, and Mimi Doby appealed to R&B and pop listeners alike with tunes released on Michael Jackson’s MJJ label ranging from the passionate “If You Love Me” to a sultry rendition of The Eagles’ “I Can’t Tell You Why.”
The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade
(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Bobby Brown’s Sister Rips His Wife For Telling Fans To Stop Focusing On His Romance With Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown are musical icons. However, it’s no secret how turbulent their entire relationship was. Most notably, the married couple’s drug use shifted the former’s good girl image in the late 90s. Unfortunately, Houston was unable to overcome her drug addiction and passed away on February 11, 2012. Despite the flaws of the R&B singer, Whitney Houston has forever left a mark in the music industry thanks to her timeless music and overall presence as an artist.
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Explains White Fear & Why White People Are Losing Their Mind! [WATCH]
Roland Martin joins the show to discuss his new book WHITE FEAR: How The Browning of America is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds.
Marlon Wayans Shares Controversial Advice For Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
Marlon Wayans is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s suspension for cheating on his longtime partner Nia Long with a team staffer. Wayans discussed the drama during a recent appearance on the Leah’s …
“A Different World” Star Kadeem Hardison Says He Was Really Smitten For This Actress On The Show
Hardison played the on-screen boyfriend of Jasmine Guy's character Whitley Gilbert, but according to his forthcoming appearance on "Uncensored", off-screen, Hardison had chemistry bubbling with another cast member from the show.
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Drama Might Be Heating Up With Announcement of Baby #10
Congratulations to musician and TV personality and Nick Cannon, who recently welcomed his ninth child! And it looks like he’ll soon be a father of ten. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was born happy and healthy on September 14, 2022, to proud mama Lanisha Cole, a model living in California who has performed in music videos and also had a long career working on The Price is Right.
