ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a motorist was shot and injured along Interstate 70 Monday evening. State troopers were called to the westbound lanes of the highway near the Keystone Avenue exit just before 7 p.m. They found a man inside a car with an apparent gunshot wound.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ems1.com

Ind. EMS chief arrested, charged with driving under influence

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Douglas Randell, Plainfield’s division chief of emergency medical services, was arrested Saturday and faces two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. CBS4 Indy reported that it was not the chief's first offense; Randell was charged with criminal mischief in February. The Plainfield Fire Department...
PLAINFIELD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
WTHR

Pedestrian killed in east Indianapolis hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 48-year-old Frank Sawyer. Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Seatbelts#Collisions#Traffic Accident
Indiana Daily Student

Family of Bloomington teen injured in May’s Greenhouse crash fundraising for medical costs

The family of a Bloomington teen who was injured in a crash Sept. 30 at May’s Greenhouse has created a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses. Joey Henderson, 17, has had three surgeries and will undergo at least three more, according to the GoFundMe page. His mother and father are currently staying at the hospital and missing work to focus on Henderson. The family is asking for donations to help with Henderson’s medical bills and support them during their loss of income.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receives 1-year ban

NOTE: An earlier version of this story stated the individuals received lifetime bans based on information from Greenwood police. Police later released a correction stating the ban was only for one year. GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

ISP: Man put spray foam insulation in the tailpipe judge's truck

GREENSBURG, Ind — Police arrested a 62-year-old man who, investigators say, intentionally damaged a Decatur County judge's vehicle. Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday with felony intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The incident began Aug. 19, when police said they were called...
GREENSBURG, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 59

Man pulled from vehicle overturned in pond

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 34th and Lafayette on report of a vehicle overturned in an embankment. When IFD arrived, they located a car overturned in a pond with reports of multiple occupants inside. Six IFD firefighters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found fatally shot in truck behind his house

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a person who was unresponsive sitting in a truck in the 2800 block of North Olney Street, near 28th Street and North Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy