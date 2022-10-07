Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigator alleges racial slur led to murder of businessman in southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An investigator with the Dothan Police Department believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home over the Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, DPD investigator Morgan Owens testified that Blount allegedly used a […]
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022
Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
wtvy.com
Bonifay charged in fatal shooting
Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
wdhn.com
Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness
Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
wdhn.com
Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
elba-clipper.com
Elba Police arrest murder suspect
Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week. Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
Fort Rucker name change approved
The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved.
wdhn.com
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
Ambulance driver involved in fiery crash died of medical emergency, not the crash itself, troopers report
An Alabama ambulance driver who died at the scene of a fiery crash Thursday appears to have died from a medical emergency he suffered while driving just before the crash, Alabama state troopers reported Friday. The single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. Thursday, trooper said. As...
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wdhn.com
Laser light pointed toward Ft. Rucker helicopters
GENEVA Co., Ala. (WDHN) . Geneva County officials say they have received additional calls from a person or persons shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices, along. with state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb was...
dothanpd.org
Four Suspects Charged with Robbery of Business
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama
A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
holmescounty.news
One hospitalized from Sunday residential structure fire
An elderly couple narrowly escaped tragedy when their home caught fire Sunday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 2072 State Road 79 north of Bonifay around 5:30 Sunday evening. According to a press release, firefighters arrived to find a single-story, wood frame home fully involved in flames.
wtvy.com
Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
