ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, AL

Comments / 1

Related
wtvy.com

Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Bonifay man already under state supervision is facing charges in relation to a mid-September murder. According to Bonifay Police on Monday, officers responded on September 17 to a shooting on West US Highway 90. A passerby discovered the victim, Jimmy Junior McCullous, with a gunshot would to the abdomen. McCullous was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
BONIFAY, FL
Troy Messenger

Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud

Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 7-9, 2022

Michael Moore, 51, Marianna, Florida: Burglary, harassment/stalking: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. James Williams, 56, Bascom, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Picardy, 47, Campbellton, Florida: Habitual driving while license suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, failure to...
MARIANNA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Houston County, AL
Government
County
Houston County, AL
wtvy.com

Bonifay charged in fatal shooting

Local Boy Scout beautifies Daleville Memorial Gardens. Before he can reach the highest rank of an Eagle Scout, Zachary James must complete an extensive service project, and he’s chosen to revitalize the Daleville Memorial Gardens. Boy Scouts of America retire and replace flag at Memorial Garden. Updated: 9 hours...
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness

Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
SAMSON, AL
WRBL News 3

Shooting victim’s family at Alabama Wal-Mart speaks out

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers regarding their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. It’s been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads-when her brother-in-law was killed. “It’s a lot to […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish

COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
COWARTS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Johnson#Attorney General#News 4
elba-clipper.com

Elba Police arrest murder suspect

Elba Police made an arrest Thursday evening, Sept. 29, in the murder investigation of an Elba teen that was shot earlier in the week. Terrence Green, age 21, of Elba was arrested last Thursday evening and booked into the Coffee County Jail as the suspect in the murder of Jordan Marek, age 18, of Elba. Marek died late Monday night, Sept. 26, from a gunshot wound.
ELBA, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
NEW BROCKTON, AL
wdhn.com

Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
ENTERPRISE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
wdhn.com

The Full View: Dothan Double Murder

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Laser light pointed toward Ft. Rucker helicopters

GENEVA Co., Ala. (WDHN) . Geneva County officials say they have received additional calls from a person or persons shining lasers at military helicopters flying over rural areas. Following a joint operation with the Geneva and Dale county sheriff’s offices, along. with state officials, Kevin Neslund, of Slocomb was...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
dothanpd.org

Four Suspects Charged with Robbery of Business

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Dothan Police Department responded to a strong-arm robbery in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway. It was determined four individuals became belligerent with the employees of the establishment and began destroying property inside. During their rampage, one of the suspects commented they were going to rob them. Another suspect used a cell phone and videoed the incident. While walking on the countertop of the business, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.
DOTHAN, AL
Alabama Now

One dead, more injured in fiery ambulance crash in Alabama

A fiery crash involving an Alabama ambulance Thursday left one person dead and others injured, a television station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Don Parrish, who worked with Pilcher Ambulance, was killed when the ambulance left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames. Parrish reportedly was retired from the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
holmescounty.news

One hospitalized from Sunday residential structure fire

An elderly couple narrowly escaped tragedy when their home caught fire Sunday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 2072 State Road 79 north of Bonifay around 5:30 Sunday evening. According to a press release, firefighters arrived to find a single-story, wood frame home fully involved in flames.
BONIFAY, FL
wtvy.com

Ambulance crash leaves one dead, several injured

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and several others have been injured after a single vehicle wreck involving a Pilcher’s Ambulance in Pike County. It happened near Brundidge in southern Pike County. The medical vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree, and then burst into flames.
PIKE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy