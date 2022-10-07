ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

explore venango

Applefest Wraps Up Today With Antique and Classic Car Cruise

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin’s annual Applefest wraps up today, Sunday, October 9, with the annual Antique and Classic Car Cruise and much more!. Todays’s events begin with the Franklin Elks Breakfast at 7:00 a.m at the Elks Lodge at 13th and Buffalo Street. The Antique and...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Don E. Bellinger

Don E. Bellinger, 71, of Oil City, PA, passed away Sept. 30, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie, PA, after an extended illness. Born August 27, 1951 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Don E. & Katherine S. “Bobbie” Bellinger. Don was a 1969...
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

A.N.N.A. Shelter to Host Dogtoberfest this Weekend

There's a chance this weekend to help out the A.N.N.A. Shelter, and this one involves beer and an adorable costume contest. It's the Erie Brewing Company's Dogtoberfest event. There will be food, beer, games, a photo booth, and a costume contest. There's a minimum donation of $25 to attend, and...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by Offering Free Screenings

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering a limited number of free screenings. Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole. Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 10, in Franklin and Monday, October 24, in Seneca.
SENECA, PA
YourErie

PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Lyle John Ramsey

Lyle John Ramsey, 58, of Curllsville, Pa, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Clarion Hospital. He was born in Rimersburg, Pa. on Dec. 30, 1963 to Harry and Rose (Spang) Ramsey. John was a 1981 graduate of Union High School and a 1985 graduate of Penn State University...
RIMERSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
explore venango

Elaine J. Hetrick

Elaine J. Hetrick, 87, of Mayport and formerly of North Freedom, died on Friday afternoon, October 7, 2022, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on July 7, 1935, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Clair and Jennie Mae (Wise) Boddorf. Elaine...
MAYPORT, PA
explore venango

Elwood L. Steele

Elwood L. Steele, 84, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless. He was born on January 10, 1938, in Corsica; a son of the late Harold C. and Leota Carrier Steele. Elwood was a 1956 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker

Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
VENANGO, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Paige L. Mong

Paige L. Mong, 73, of Venango Twp., Parker, passed away Monday (10-03-22) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on August 1, 1949, in Butler, Pa. Paige was a graduate of Butler High School and had obtained certification as a phlebotomist and a fully certified paramedic.
PARKER, PA
explore venango

Barbara Guthrie Sayers

Barbara Guthrie Sayers, 93, of Lower Burrell, PA, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born April 12, 1929, in Summerville, PA to Joseph and Nessa Guthrie. She grew up in Akron, Ohio when her father found work at Goodrich and then Goodyear during WWII. Years...
LOWER BURRELL, PA

