Blacksburg, VA

Collegiate Times

North Carolina defeats VT volleyball in four sets

Virginia Tech volleyball (9–8, 2–4 ACC) looked entirely overmatched against North Carolina (1–0–7, 2–4 ACC) on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Tar Heels 3–1, unable to defend UNC’s 66 kills. Although Virginia Tech led through most of the first set, the Hokies never...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

A glimpse into the inner workings of Blacksburg Transit

Since 1983, the Blacksburg Transit (BT) bus system has been providing transportation for those getting around Blacksburg and the surrounding areas. Originally having started with three routes (Hethwood/Windsor Hills, Toms Creek A/B and North Main/South Main), the BT system was centered around Virginia Tech. When the demand for more routes increased, new routes were gradually added over the next couple of decades.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Men’s soccer shut out by UNC

Virginia Tech (2–9–1, 0–5–0 ACC) came up scoreless on Friday night against the University of North Carolina (5–3–2, 2–2–1 ACC), falling 2–0 to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. UNC’s keeper Andrew Cordes shut out the Hokies, registering one save from...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Collegiate Times

Pitt and Israel Abanikanda overpower the Hokies 45–29

The Pittsburgh Panthers (4–2, 1–1 ACC) came away with a 45–29 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies (2–4, 1–2 ACC) behind six touchdowns from Israel Abanikanda in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Malachi Thomas, Keshawn King and Da’Wain Lofton recorded touchdowns for Tech. Thomas got the Hokies on...
PITTSBURGH, PA

