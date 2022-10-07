Since 1983, the Blacksburg Transit (BT) bus system has been providing transportation for those getting around Blacksburg and the surrounding areas. Originally having started with three routes (Hethwood/Windsor Hills, Toms Creek A/B and North Main/South Main), the BT system was centered around Virginia Tech. When the demand for more routes increased, new routes were gradually added over the next couple of decades.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO