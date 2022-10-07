ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier & Press

Indiana high school football: Week 9 Evansville-area scores, schedule and streaming links

EVANSVILLE — Welcome to football Rivalry Week in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference. What makes these rivalries different is also what makes them great — and all in good fun. It consists of five showdowns between teams that share various degrees of animosity. It’s also the last week of the regular season, so the stakes are naturally increasing. ...
