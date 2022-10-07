Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 bug locks many heroes for some players as Bastion and Torbjörn are removed
Overwatch 2’s troubled launch continues: On Monday, Blizzard had to take the game offline for emergency maintenance after a plan to remove Bastion and Torbjörn from rotation had the unintended side-effect of locking a whole swath of characters — around a third of the roster — for some players.
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Haunter be Shiny?
For Oct. 11, 2022, Haunter will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, Haunter can be Shiny in Pokémon Go, but you cannot catch it Shiny!. Haunter can indeed be Shiny in Pokémon Go, but since it’s an evolved form...
Goth Ninja RPG wasn’t a game, but I loved playing it
During a bout of pandemic-induced nostalgia, I reexamined my old fighter build for Goth Ninja, a late-2000s-to-early-2010s MMO, and wondered how it played. I had sold off most of the key items: my DRKSHDW denim jacket, my double-layer T-shirt, my side-zip boots. My sorcerer build didn’t work either; I didn’t have the high-neck blazer or any of the distressed tanks. So I decided to reference a guide.
Amazon Prime Day’s board game sale is the best we’ve seen in years
When Amazon Prime Day arrives, the board games included in the festivities always seem like a bit of an afterthought. Not so this time around. Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2022 is bringing the heat with an excellent selection of critically acclaimed modern board games. There’s also a solid assortment of older titles to refresh the family game closet. Here’s our picks for the very best games available this week.
I suck at using character creators and that’s OK
When I booted up Elden Ring or Disney Dreamlight Valley for the first time, I got a little tightness in my chest. That’s because these games start with a character creator menu, which overwhelmed and stressed me out. For many, booting up a game to a wide array of character customization options, like hair color and style, body type, and more, is a pivotal and huge aspect of play. It’s like the best parts of dress-up, except it’s way easier to play and experiment with looks. But for me, it’s just stressful, and if I’m being honest, I think I suck at it.
Hellraiser’s new puzzle box designer unlocks its many secrets
Hellraiser, a 2022 reimagining of Clive Barker’s seminal 1987 horror classic, reconfigures the story to follow a young woman named Riley (Odessa A’zion), whose struggles with substance abuse inadvertently bring her face-to-face with hell incarnate in the form of a sinister puzzle box. Directed by David Bruckner, known for another tragedy-tinged horror film, 2020’s The Night House, Hellraiser explores contemporary ideas using elements from the 35-year-old franchise — including the original’s Lemarchand’s box.
