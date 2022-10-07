Read full article on original website
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
Study: Massachusetts is the happiest state in America
Residents of Massachusetts are the happiest people in America, according to a new study. Researchers at TOP Data analyzed levels of happiness across seven key indicators and found that Massachusetts is the happiest state in the country because residents secure the highest income, have longer-lasting marriages because they divorce less, and have more access to social policies that guarantee their rights.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
The price of diesel on the rise in Massachusetts
The price at the pump is not only increasing for people who fuel up with gas, but also diesel.
Letter: Question 1 has more to do with envy than need
There are two main declarations in the flood of TV ads promoting the so-called “millionaire’s tax” that are both misleading and dead wrong. One is that the rich will finally pay their “fair share.” Which is, of course, a matter of opinion. But according to one of the ads, “They (the rich) pay less, while we pay more.” Which is supposedly a factual statement.
Ways to save money on heating bills
The ongoing war in Ukraine, among other factors, is expected to cause a dramatic increase in utility costs this winter. Whether you heat with oil, gas, or electric, people will likely have to pay more as the colder months roll in.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges
Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England
BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp. From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.
Report: Massachusetts ballot question 4 slight risk of tracking undocumented immigrants
Question 4 will ask you whether you support current law in allowing undocumented immigrants to legally obtain a driver's license.
10 Massachusetts cities make the ‘Top 30′ list of ‘Best Small Cities in America’
Ten cities in Massachusetts have made the ‘Top 30′ list of WalletHub’s ‘Best Small Cities in America,’ a certain upswing from last year’s eight in the top 20. Seven of those ten MA towns have listed in the top 1% this year. “Not everyone...
License law gives 'new legitimacy' to undocumented immigrants, report says
BOSTON - The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.
Hydropower to flow to 13 more Massachusetts municipalities
Massachusetts moves a step closer to meeting its requirement for utilities to obtain 50% of supply from carbon-free sources, with FirstLight’s power purchase agreement (PPA) with thirteen utilities for hydro power. FirstLight Power signed the agreement with Energy New England (ENE) for more than 100 GWh of hydroelectric power produced by Shepaug Generating Station in Southbury, Conn. and Stevenson Generating Station in Monroe, Conn.
West Nile Virus in Mass.: Nearly 40 towns at moderate to high risk
A Middlesex County man on Friday became the sixth person in Massachusetts this year to contract West Nile Virus, a mosquito-borne illness that for some people can cause a fever, body aches, nausea and other symptoms. Residents of nearly 40 Massachusetts communities are considered to be at high or moderate...
Mass. taxpayers face critical deadline this month for relief checks
A key deadline is fast approaching for Massachusetts taxpayers. Bay Staters must file their 2021 personal income tax returns by Oct. 17 if they did not meet the initial deadline last April. “Reminder: It’s an extension of time to file, not to pay,” state officials wrote in a recent blog...
Keller @ Large: What to keep in mind as Election Day approaches
BOSTON -- Election Day is one month away. Jon Keller brought in GBH's Katie Lannan and State House News Service's Matt Murphy to help highlight what voters need to know. Recent polls show Maura Healey leading Geoff Diehl by as much as 26 points. What can Diehl's campaign do to gain traction? "I think there's a window for Geoff Diehl to talk about economic issues. We've heard him start bringing up things like energy prices and the attorney general's stance on pipelines, saying those things could make it even harder to heat your home this winter," said Lannan. "It is a good...
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
With the rise in crude oil prices impacting heating oil, here’s how you can save
The price of a barrel of crude oil has reached the range of $90, less than the peak this summer and in March but local heating companies are already seeing an increase.
