Massachusetts State

WSBS

Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19

Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Study: Massachusetts is the happiest state in America

Residents of Massachusetts are the happiest people in America, according to a new study. Researchers at TOP Data analyzed levels of happiness across seven key indicators and found that Massachusetts is the happiest state in the country because residents secure the highest income, have longer-lasting marriages because they divorce less, and have more access to social policies that guarantee their rights.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

Letter: Question 1 has more to do with envy than need

There are two main declarations in the flood of TV ads promoting the so-called “millionaire’s tax” that are both misleading and dead wrong. One is that the rich will finally pay their “fair share.” Which is, of course, a matter of opinion. But according to one of the ads, “They (the rich) pay less, while we pay more.” Which is supposedly a factual statement.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Ways to save money on heating bills

The ongoing war in Ukraine, among other factors, is expected to cause a dramatic increase in utility costs this winter. Whether you heat with oil, gas, or electric, people will likely have to pay more as the colder months roll in.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Here’s where the funding stands on new Cape Cod bridges

Lawmakers hope that funding will come in the next few weeks, but it's not guaranteed. In 1935, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges opened, getting cars across The Cape Cod Canal. In 2019, the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, 50 years after they were supposed to last, were deemed “functionally obsolete” by the Army Corps of Engineers, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.
BOURNE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

License law gives 'new legitimacy' to undocumented immigrants, report says

BOSTON - The new law whose ultimate fate is in the hands of voters would give undocumented immigrants "new legitimacy" in Massachusetts by allowing them to acquire driver's licenses, and it would also create at least a slight risk of producing government records that could be used to track those in the country without legal status, a new analysis concluded.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Hydropower to flow to 13 more Massachusetts municipalities

Massachusetts moves a step closer to meeting its requirement for utilities to obtain 50% of supply from carbon-free sources, with FirstLight’s power purchase agreement (PPA) with thirteen utilities for hydro power. FirstLight Power signed the agreement with Energy New England (ENE) for more than 100 GWh of hydroelectric power produced by Shepaug Generating Station in Southbury, Conn. and Stevenson Generating Station in Monroe, Conn.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: What to keep in mind as Election Day approaches

BOSTON -- Election Day is one month away. Jon Keller brought in GBH's Katie Lannan and State House News Service's Matt Murphy to help highlight what voters need to know. Recent polls show Maura Healey leading Geoff Diehl by as much as 26 points. What can Diehl's campaign do to gain traction? "I think there's a window for Geoff Diehl to talk about economic issues. We've heard him start bringing up things like energy prices and the attorney general's stance on pipelines, saying those things could make it even harder to heat your home this winter," said Lannan. "It is a good...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA

