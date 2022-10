Daryl Ruiter with the latest on the Browns heading into their game against the Chargers. Why is this another must-win game? Would Daryl take Jacoby Brissett over Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson right now? Why the Guardians is built for October?

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!