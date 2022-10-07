ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Employers add 263,000 jobs in September amid hiring slowdown

By Irina Ivanova
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfKUF_0iPwz7rh00

Employers added 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. It was the slowest month of hiring in 18 months, showing the red-hot job market is cooling slightly as the Federal Reserve hits the brakes on the economy.

The unemployment rate fell to a 50-year low of 3.5% in September as businesses continued to hire from a shrinking pool of workers. The labor participation rate fell slightly, indicating fewer people are working or looking for a job.

While hiring is slowing, investors and economists are looking for evidence that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes are having a bigger impact. Instead, the data indicates that the labor market remains tight, with the jobless rate dipping to a five-decade low.

"Today's jobs report indicates the job market is chugging along, albeit at a slower pace, as available jobs still outnumber job seekers 1.7 to 1, and employer demand for talent remains elevated," Cody Harker, head of data and insights at Bayard Advertising, a recruiting marketing firm, said in a note.

The biggest gains were in leisure and hospitality and health care.

The job market has been weakening for the past few months, with the three-month average job gains shrinking from roughly 530,000 a month at the start of the year to 370,000 today. Job openings fell by more than a million in August, to the lowest level since June 2021.

Wage growth is also slowing, with average hourly earnings growing 5% over the last 12 months.

Stock markets plummet

Still, available jobs far outnumber job seekers, and the job market remains tight even as the Fed hikes interest rates.

Stocks fell on the jobs report, with the Dow plunging 2% and the S&P 500 falling 1.5% in early trading, indicating that hiring remains too strong for investors' tastes. The strong monthly hiring figure means the Fed is likely to keep hiking interest rates sharply as it moves to slow down hiring in its bid to squash inflation.

"Good news for the economy is bad news for markets, unfortunately," Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at the Independent Advisor Alliance, said in an email.

The fastest price increases in four decades are crushing Americans' budgets and have become a major political liability for President Joe Biden's Democratic Party moving into the midterm elections. Federal Reserve officials have signaled their willingness to keep rising rates until the job markets weakens significantly — even if its moves cause a recession.

"Today's unemployment number dropping to 3.5% would normally be celebrated — and it is good news for workers and demonstrates the strength of the job market. But in today's world, with a Federal Reserve laser focused on inflation, a stronger labor market is unlikely to lead to lower purchases and lower inflation," Zaccarelli said .

Comments / 2

Related
Money

Most U.S. CEOs Think a Recession (and Layoffs) Are on the Horizon

CEOs in the United States and abroad are bracing for impact, according to a new study detailing expectations of a recession among the world’s top business leaders. In a survey of more than 1,300 CEOs at large companies worldwide, including 400 stateside, the advisory firm KPMG found that 91% of U.S. respondents believe there will be a recession in the next year — and not a short one. That will likely mean widespread reductions in workforce, according to KPMG, which conducted the poll from July to August.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The September jobs report shows inflation is not under control and the economy is 'headed for a collision of some kind,' former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says

The September jobs report showed that inflation isn't under control, Larry Summers says. He pointed to rising core inflation, which shows that price growth is still accelerating. "I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or other, and we've just got to manage that collision carefully," he...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#The Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Bayard Advertising
Business Insider

Biden's Education Secretary says student-loan borrowers think the industry is a 'bureaucratic system that takes too long' and he wants to 'dispel some of those myths' through the upcoming debt relief

Education Sec. Miguel Cardona said he wants to "dispel" myths that the student-loan industry is "bureaucratic." He told Yahoo Finance the upcoming debt relief will be simple and easy for borrowers to access. He also noted that it's "hypocritical" for Republicans to be blasting the plan after benefitting from other...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Cash use rises amid bank closures and cost of living crisis, says Post Office

The Post Office handled a record of almost £3.5bn in cash for customers in August, against a backdrop of bank branch closures and the cost of living crisis. The £3.45bn in cash crossing Post Office counters in August was the highest total since it began recording volumes it handles through its 11,500 local branches five years ago. August is traditionally a quieter month for cash transactions at its branches.
PERSONAL FINANCE
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Sets New Tax Credit Rule to Expand Affordable Housing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury moved to preserve and expand the supply of affordable housing on Friday by finalizing a new tax credit income rule that may qualify more housing projects and extending deadlines for when they must be placed in service. The finalized income-averaging rule for the Low-Income...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Finalizes Rules for Low-Income Housing Credit Test (2)

The IRS released final rules outlining which rental units are eligible for the low income housing tax credit on Friday. The final regulations (TD 9967, RIN: 1545-BO92) specify rent restriction requirements to qualify as a low-income housing project under Section 42. IRS also proposed rules (REG-113068-22, RIN 1545-BQ47) concerning recordkeeping and reporting requirements for the average income test for purposes of the low-income housing credit.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Biden signs order to implement E.U.-U.S. data privacy framework

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to implement a European Union-United States data transfer framework announced in March that adopts new American intelligence gathering privacy safeguards. The deal seeks to end the limbo in which thousands of companies found themselves after Europe’s top court threw out...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on Oct. 14, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS News

U.S. Postal Service proposes price hikes to offset inflation

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Higher prices could be coming to the Post Office. The United States Postal Service has proposed price hikes to offset inflation. That means first-class stamps would increase by four cents. They are also looking to increase fees for P.O.box rentals, money orders, and insurance. The governors of...
BUSINESS
Quartz

The US government is growing more determined to regulate crypto

“​​Are you guys into crypto????” Kim Kardashian wrote in May 2021, on an Instagram story. “This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token!”. The post, which mentioned it was an “#ad,” linked to the website of...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
25K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy