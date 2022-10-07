ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Biden could face criminal charges, report says

By Rema Rahman
 4 days ago

Federal investigators believe they have compiled enough evidence to charge President Biden’s son Hunter Biden with tax crimes and on allegations related to falsifying paperwork having to do with a gun purchase in 2018, according to a report by The Washington Post on Thursday that cited people familiar with the case.

Hunter Biden has reportedly been under federal investigation by prosecutors seeking more information about his business dealings abroad, particularly income he received from a Ukrainian natural gas company as well as his business dealings in China and Kazakhstan. The investigation became central to former President Trump’s 2020 campaign.

The Post reported the next step in the process is whether the U.S. attorney in Delaware will decide to bring forth charges. That office is led by David Weiss, who was appointed by Trump in 2018, the same year the investigation into Hunter Biden began.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney in Delaware declined to comment to The Hill on the Post’s report.

‘No one f—s with a Biden:’ President caught on hot mic during Florida visit

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was appointed by President Biden, has made clear Weiss was in charge of overseeing the case, according to the Post.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chris Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, suggested in a statement to The Hill that if a federal agent leaked information about the investigation, they had committed a federal felony.

Clark noted that he has had no contact “whatsoever with any federal investigative agent.”

“Therefore, a rendition of the case from such an ‘agent’ is inherently biased, one-sided, and inaccurate. It is regrettable that law enforcement agents appear to be violating the law to prejudice a case against a person who is a target simply because of his family name,” Clark said.

Chloe Folmar contributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Social Security COLA increase to be announced Thursday: Here’s what we know

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security recipients will soon know exactly how much their monthly payments will jump next year. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Social Security Administration is set to announce its cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023. It’s expected to be the largest increase in payments for beneficiaries in 40 years, The Hill’s Changing America reports.
