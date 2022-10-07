Read full article on original website
Joan Clark
M. Joan Clark, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Joan was born May 19, 1940, in Warsaw, the youngest of 10 children born to the late Elman and Cora (Sponseller) Zentz. She graduated from Etna Green High School with the Class of ’58. On Jan. 2, 1965, Joan married Robert E. Clark in Etna Green; Bob preceded her in death Jan. 22, 2015, after 50 years of marriage. Joan formerly worked at WRSW and retired from the office at the First United Methodist Church in Warsaw after many years there. She was a member of Etna Green United Methodist Church, the Ladies of the Moose and enjoyed playing bingo. A longtime avid bowler, Joan played on numerous area leagues and was inducted into the Warsaw Bowling Hall of Fame. She cherished the time spent with family and friends and enjoyed baking, particularly cookies of which she shared generously, especially at the holidays.
Gladys Mullins
Gladys Mullins, 88, South Whitley, died at 2:33 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. She was born Dec. 22, 1933. On Oct. 15, 1951, she married Cleadis Mullins; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her two daughters, Carolyn (Charles) Beckman, Leipsic, Ohio and Kathy (Thomas)...
Rosie J. Smith
Rosie J. Smith, 47, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Auburn Village, Auburn. She is survived by two children, Kelly Kidd, Cromwell and Amanda Kidd, Cromwell; two grandsons; brothers, Billy (Trish) Smith, Warsaw and Robert (Marley) Halsey, Cromwell; sisters, Marie (Lance) Halsey, Cromwell, Margaret Wells, Willshire, Ohio, Minnie Furney, Syracuse and Sherrie Blankenbeckler, Syracuse.
Owen Cobbum — UPDATED
Owen Kay Cobbum, 86, Syracuse, died quietly Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born March 30, 1936, in Fort Wayne, Owen was the son of the late Lewis H. Cobbum and Ruth (Thomas) Cobbum. He graduated from Syracuse High School and attended Indiana Tech with coursework focused on mechanical engineering.
Rose Ann Stover
Rose Ann Stover, 94, Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born March 16, 1928. On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Donald Ray Stover; he preceded her in death. Rose is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Stover, Syracuse, Vickie Newman, Osceola and...
Wayne K. Baker
Wayne K. Baker, 91, of rural Mentone, passed at 12:30 pm, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Warsaw. Wayne was born on April 6, 1931, in Mentone, to the late Joseph and Clara Eve (King) Baker. He married on Nov. 25, 1951, in Mentone United Methodist Church to Bonnie L. Reese.
Betty A. Rogers
Betty A. Rogers, 74, Rochester, died at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born on Oct. 23, 1947 in the Black Rock, Ark., area, the daughter of Truman Leroy and Johnnie Murlene (Cummings) Ashlock. On Nov. 27, 1965, at the Metea Baptist Church, Metea, Indiana, she married Randall J. Rogers and he survives.
John Lee Gilbert
John Lee Gilbert, 84, formerly of Warsaw and Autumn Trace, Plymouth, died at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Hickory Creek at Winamac Nursing Home, Winamac. He was born Jan. 5, 1938. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelly Sue. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Benton Christopher Howard
Benton Christopher Howard, 50, Knox, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knox. He was born Saturday, July 1, 1972. Surviving are mother, Pamela Gum, Warsaw; daughter, Emily Ann Howard, Rockville; daughter, Aliesha Howard, Plymouth; four grandchildren; and sister, Erica Howard, Knox. Braman & Son Memorial Chapel, Knox, is in charge...
Nicholas Alan Smith — UPDATED
Nicholas A. Smith, 70, Pierceton, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Nick was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Wilbur and Anna Mae (Duncan) Smith. He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of ’70. Nick loved the time he spent with his family and friends, and he cherished his granddaughter, Gabby. He was also a member of The American Legion Menzie Reece Post #258 in Pierceton. He was a retired mechanic who enjoyed woodworking and fishing.
Larry ‘Doug’ Ousley — UPDATED
Larry Douglas “Doug” Ousley, 71, Pierceton, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Columbia City. Doug was born June 17, 1951, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the son of (the late) George W. and Julie (Owsley) Ousley. He graduated from high school in Prestonsburg. On Oct. 16, 1971, Doug married Rebecca (Kemery) Ousley. Doug was retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
John Marshall Vogely
John Marshall Vogely, 85, Columbia City, died at 9:25 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. He was born March 4, 1937. On Sept. 21, 1963, he married Susan R. Brase; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela M. (Tim Maldeney) Dice, Auburn,...
Eric ‘Stick’ Martin
Eric “Stick” Morgan Martin, 43, Bremen, died Oct. 7, 2022, in Vibra Hospital. He was born July 11, 1979. On May 21, 2011, he married Gretchen Balka; she survives in Bremen. He is also survived by his daughter, Maren Lou Theresa Martin; parents, Mike and Lolly Martin, Bremen;...
Robert W. “Bob” Heckathorn
Robert W. “Bob” Heckathorn, 94 of Nappanee, died at 2:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Nov. 2, 1927, to Robert and Elizabeth (Mayne) Heckathorn in New Wilmington, Pa. He served his country in the United States Army and was past commander of the Nappanee American Legion Post #154.
Dillon Anthony Prater
Dillon Anthony Prater, 29, rural Akron, died surrounded by his family at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at his residence in Akron. Dillon was born Sept. 25, 1993, in Peru, to Anthony W. and Jennifer J.(Malott) Prater. He was a 2012 graduate of Tippecanoe Valley High School, where he was the manager of the football team. He loved watching sports. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball and Chicago Cubs. Dillon always kept up with all the stats and records. He also enjoyed traveling with his family. Some of his favorite trips were riding UTV’s and especially going to Florida. Dillon had many close friends that he cherished. He will be missed by his beloved companion, his dog Benny Jo Prater. But most of all he loved to spend time with his niece Collins. They watched all of her favorite TV shows together.
Anita Jo Gaman Dunlavy — PENDING
Anita Jo Garman Dunlavy, 87, Fort Wayne, formerly of Claypool, died Oct. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending at McKee Mortuary.
Murland “Gale” Reese
Murland “Gale” Reese, 90, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. Born on Jan. 6, 1932, in Marshall County, Gale was the son of Noble and Mildred (Kaufman) Reese. He is survived by his two children: Kathleen (Leslie) Kephart of Plymouth and Dennis...
Stephen Cary Gilbert
Stephen Cary “Steve” Gilbert, 81, North Manchester, died Oct. 7, 2022. Steve was born Nov. 21, 1940. On Nov. 19, 1960, Steve married Sharon K. Tyner; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters, Gayle Lynn (Kurt) Goshorn, Churubusco and Deborah Sue (Jerry Hackworth) Gilbert,...
Fundraiser For Mitchell J. Price Scholarship Set For Oct. 15
SYRACUSE — The second annual fundraiser for the Mitchell J. Price Memorial Scholarship, a component of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Syracuse Eagles, 12889 N. Kern Road, Syracuse. The scholarship is awarded to a Wawasee student interested in...
Ingeborg Mathews — UPDATED
Ingeborg Mathews, 93, Milford, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Paddock Springs, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 8, 1929, in Goshen, the daughter of Willy and Liddy (Fritz) Riedel. On Nov. 25, 1948, she married Paul Mathews in Goshen; he preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2002. Inge graduated from...
