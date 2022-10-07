ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IA

Toddler hospitalized for 8 days after swallowing button batteries

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Hanson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAzWm_0iPwyR5700

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. ( KELO ) — The number of children swallowing batteries rose significantly during the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics . Increased hospital visits appear to mirror the increase in devices in our homes using button or disc batteries.

And the batteries babies may be ingesting are more dangerous than ever.

As with many other toddlers, everything 19 month-old Remi touches goes right in the mouth. In July, mom Megan Hulleman and dad RJ Hulleman of Alton, Iowa, could not have imagined the next chapter of their lives when Remi found the remote control for the ceiling fan.

8-year-old eastern Kansas girl dies following house fire

“She dropped the fan remote, and the two batteries had popped out. I [said], ‘Remi bring them here,’ so she brought them over, and I had put the two batteries up here on our couch,” said Megan.

Before she knew it, Remi had swallowed both of the button batteries. They rushed her to the hospital by ambulance: Remi’s esophagus was starting to swell because the batteries were already corroded and stuck to one another.

“They had to push them back down into the stomach because they could not pull them out, and in doing that, the acid burned her throat,” said RJ.

Pediatric Surgeon Adam Gorra was called in. He says he knew they had to act quickly because acid isn’t the only danger these batteries pose.

“…The electrical charge can cause kind of an electrical burn in the esophagus,” said Dr. Gorra. “This electrical burn extends through the wall of the esophagus over time and within about four hours, you can have permanent damage.”

Dr. Gorra was eventually able to move the batteries into Remi’s stomach where he could surgically remove them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VCZn_0iPwyR5700
Button batteries ingested by toddler (KFOR)

“It was a total of seven and a half hours she was in surgery,” said RJ. “It was the scariest time I’ve ever had.”

Megan says despite how terrifying the situation was, she’d originally figured they’d be in-and-out of the hospital that day.

But it would be eight days before Megan and RJ would get to hold Remi again. She spent weeks in the hospital.

Megan says as a parent, there’s a certain amount of guilt that goes with seeing your child go through something like this. She wants other parents to understand how dangerous button batteries can be for kids.

“It was a freak accident, and I’m thankful we have our daughter, and she is doing amazing, but it is still really hard as a parent to wonder if we could have done something different,” said Megan. “I kind of replay: ‘Maybe we should have put it up higher. Maybe I shouldn’t have picked her up.’ But I can’t go back. But I can try to prevent it from happening again or prevent another family from going through what we had to go through.”

Remmy’s prognosis is good. She’s undergoing procedures to stretch her esophagus so she can eat normal food.

Dr. Gorra says it’s much safer if the battery makes it all the way to the stomach. A single battery can usually be passed through the body without surgery.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision

Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/7/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own. The shelter says he’s a super sweet little […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Teenage Boy Taken To Hospital After Accident West Of Larchwood

Larchwood, Iowa — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after an accident near Larchwood on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:20 a.m., a male juvenile driver was believed to have been westbound on 135th Street just west of Larchwood when his 2005 Ford F250 pickup left the roadway. The pickup and driver traveled through a bean and cornfield before coming to a rest on Buchanan Avenue.
LARCHWOOD, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Alton, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Health
KEYC

Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7. According to a news release issued by the Spencer Police Department, around 2 a.m., Friday, police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.
SPENCER, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her Child

A Storm Lake woman was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting her child. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 700 block of West 8th Street around 10:30pm Wednesday. A juvenile male told police that he had been struck in the face by his mother at a residence in that area of West 8th Street.
STORM LAKE, IA
wnax.com

Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer

A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swallowing#Remote Control
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision

An emergency room physician accused of causing the death of a patient in 2017 has lost the first round in his court fight against the Iowa Board of Medicine, but is now appealing that decision. Court records indicate Dr. Andrew Obamwonyi of Storm Lake is appealing a district court ruling that upheld the right of […] The post Storm Lake doctor accused of causing patient’s death appeals court decision appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

A Storm Lake man was arrested Wednesday on several drug-related charges. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the charges against 27-year-old Steven Allbee stemmed from an ongoing drug investigation last month in which Allbee allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to another individual in Storm Lake on three separate occasions. Police on Wednesday obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee at 412 Expansion Boulevard. During the search, police allegedly located meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge

ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
nwestiowa.com

Granville dairy farmer must pay $10,000

GRANVILLE—A dairy farmer must pay a $10,000 fine in connection with a manure release from a dairy barn about three miles south of Granville in March. About 8 a.m. Monday, March 14, Nate Zuiderveen contacted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to report a manure release from his Black Soil Dairy to a tributary of Deep Creek.
GRANVILLE, IA
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy