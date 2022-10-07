ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Distractify

Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families

Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Kris Jenner
Landon Barker
Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kim Kardashian down’ in ‘fiery’ message

Khloe Kardashian has urged Kanye West to “stop tearing” her sister Kim Kardashian “down,” after he slammed the Kardashian family in a recent social media post. In Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper addressed some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Specifically, many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.”West’s response to the critics was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his]...
Us Weekly

Kanye West Fires Back at ‘Lying’ Khloe Kardashian, Claims Family ‘Kidnapped’ Chicago on Her Birthday

The drama doesn’t stop. Kanye West wasted no time responding to Khloé Kardashian after she called him out for “tearing” down sister Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE,” the rapper, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, alongside a screenshot of a comment Khloé, 38, left on a separate post earlier that day. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”
Seacoast Current

A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
RANDOLPH, ME
GMA

Kim Kardashian poses for dirt-filled Balenciaga photoshoot

Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. The reality star and businesswoman took to Instagram last week to post a series of photos of herself wearing a belt minidress, black mules and winged shield sunglasses. In several of the images, Kardashian posed atop a pile of dirt and...
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
MAINE STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son

Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
ETOnline.com

Kourtney Kardashian on Scott Disick's Future on 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian was not here for ex Scott Disick's storyline in season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians. Though the co-parents' past romance and post-split life has been documented for years on the family's first show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it rubbed Kourtney the wrong way when Scott's commentary was so heavily featured when discussing her romance with her now-husband, Travis Barker.
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

