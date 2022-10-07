Read full article on original website
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Kim Kardashian Says Having All the Kardashian Kids in One School Is 'So Fun': 'They're So Close'
Going to school is a family affair for the Kardashian crew!. Speaking on Live! With Kelly and Ryan about her morning routine, Kim Kardashian, 41, said "it's madhouse chaos" getting her three oldest kids ready for school, where they attend alongside their cousins. "I do carpool every single day, that's...
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She Isn't as Close to Her Sisters Anymore: ‘I'm in a Different Place’
If it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is the most distant Kardashian sister, it's probably because she is. Kourtney spoke on Not Skinny But Not Fat's podcast about why she isn't as close to Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian as they are with each other. It started in 2018, Kourtney...
Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son on ‘The Kardashians’
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
New couple alert? Kanye West rumored to be DATING Candice Swanepoel after Kim Kardashian's ex shares snap of model wearing his YZY glasses
Kanye West is rumored to be dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel. The romance rumors have swirled after the rapper shared a photo of Swanepoel wearing his futuristic YZY SHDZ YR 3022 for Gap sunglasses. The image, from his new ad campaign, was posted to Ye's social media accounts amid multiple reports...
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kim Kardashian down’ in ‘fiery’ message
Khloe Kardashian has urged Kanye West to “stop tearing” her sister Kim Kardashian “down,” after he slammed the Kardashian family in a recent social media post. In Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old rapper addressed some of the widespread backlash he has received from celebrities for his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday. Specifically, many took issue with West, a group of models, and conservative figure Candace Owens wearing shirts emblazoned with the phrase “White Lives Matter.”West’s response to the critics was that “public figures” didn’t “chime in” when he was allegedly kept from “seeing [his]...
Kanye West Fires Back at ‘Lying’ Khloe Kardashian, Claims Family ‘Kidnapped’ Chicago on Her Birthday
The drama doesn’t stop. Kanye West wasted no time responding to Khloé Kardashian after she called him out for “tearing” down sister Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE,” the rapper, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, alongside a screenshot of a comment Khloé, 38, left on a separate post earlier that day. “YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE.”
A Small Maine Town is Surrounded by One of the Most Haunted Forests in the World
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland through the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over the years because of a series of strange happenings that are difficult to explain. It's the forest that surrounds the small town of Randolph, Maine, which is home to an incredible bike path and some very goosebump-inducing tales.
Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian: ‘This is the mother of my children’
Kanye West has apologised to Kim Kardashian for “any stress” that he may have caused the reality TV star and SKIMs mogul. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 following almost five years of marriage. The former couple share four children; North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.
Kim Kardashian poses for dirt-filled Balenciaga photoshoot
Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. The reality star and businesswoman took to Instagram last week to post a series of photos of herself wearing a belt minidress, black mules and winged shield sunglasses. In several of the images, Kardashian posed atop a pile of dirt and...
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
Khloé Kardashian reveals baby boy, documents his birth on ‘Kardashians’ premiere
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy made an adorable appearance on the Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians.”. Kim Kardashian joined her sister, 38, in the hospital on Thursday’s episode, alongside her and Thompson’s surrogate. “Oh, my gosh, he looks just like True!” the...
Kim Kardashian Has to Take Her Top Off to Text When Wearing Built-In Gloves: 'It's a Real Issue'
Kim Kardashian knows that fashion is not all functional. During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which aired on Sept. 26, the reality television star opened up about the great lengths she'll go to for her avant-garde style, especially when it comes to her one-piece Balenciaga looks. "First...
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Is Precious: 1st Photo of Their Son
Meet Khloé’s baby! Khloé Kardashian gave the first glimpse of baby No. 2 during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, September 22. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy,” Khloé gushed after the arrival of her sweet son. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”
It’s Official: Stormi is the ‘Coolest in the Family’ in Cute New TikTok With Kylie & Kris Jenner
The debate has been settled — we finally know the coolest person in the Kardashian family. (We will be taking no questions at this time.) The matriarch of reality TV’s royal family has confirmed it: 4-year-old Stormi takes the cake! At least, according to the cutest new TikTok Stormi is in, along with her mom Kylie Jenner and her grandma, Kris.
Kourtney Kardashian on Scott Disick's Future on 'The Kardashians'
Kourtney Kardashian was not here for ex Scott Disick's storyline in season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians. Though the co-parents' past romance and post-split life has been documented for years on the family's first show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it rubbed Kourtney the wrong way when Scott's commentary was so heavily featured when discussing her romance with her now-husband, Travis Barker.
