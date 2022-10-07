ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sachse, TX

cohaitungchi.com

31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas

What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
DALLAS, TX
Sachse, TX
Texas Government
Texas Society
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
luxury-houses.net

Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million

The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
travelawaits.com

10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘County Citizens’ Seek to Defend Freedom and Raise Local Awareness

The nonprofit County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF) defends the freedoms of local citizens, addressing issues of liberty infringement by local government, rather than state or federal. North Texas state director Matthew Poole told The Dallas Express that CCDF’s mission is “to empower and educate citizens so they can handle breaches...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas

Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Momentum Commercial Realty Acquires 66.7 Acres in Downtown Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Momentum Commercial Realty, Inc recently purchased 66.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 67 and W. Main Street in downtown Midlothian for future development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005414/en/ Momentum Commercial Realty, Inc recently purchased 66.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 67 and W. Main Street in downtown Midlothian for future development. (Photo: Business Wire)
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco

Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
FRISCO, TX

