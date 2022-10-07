Read full article on original website
Premeditated murder: Police ID 68-year-old Kansas victim
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 68-year-old Diana Bloom of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Stanley. EMS...
WIBW
RCPD opens investigation after $2.1K stolen from woman’s apartment
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. police have opened an investigation after around $2,100 was stolen from a woman’s apartment. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officials were called to a home in the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
WIBW
Two arrested in Aggieville after officers witness attempted brawl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men in Aggieville, neither of legal age, were arrested after officers witnessed them attempt to fight and found they had been consuming alcohol. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers witnessed a fight break out between two men in the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after ditching bag allegedly containing marijuana, gun
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been sent to a juvenile facility after a bag he threw as running from police allegedly contained marijuana and a firearm. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Marc Oliver, 17, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, on a criminal warrant for use of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Police: Kansas man accused of intentional, premeditated murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. EMS transported one individual to a local area...
Saturday murder victim identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
WIBW
Pair arrested after crashing two vehicles, leading deputies on chase in Jackson Co.
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested in Jackson County after crashing two vehicles and leading deputies on a chase early Monday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy tried to pull an SUV over near 134th and US-75 around 3 a.m. The driver refused to stop, beginning a chase. The sheriff’s office said the driver then took a gravel road near Mayetta and the deputy lost sight of the SUV.
Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
Police investigate kidnapping, rape in town near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
West Kansas crash injures unsecured children
THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – An 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured in a west Kansas county crash following a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old woman was driving north on Highway 83 in her Honda CR-V when she went through a stop sign without stopping, hitting […]
WIBW
GoFundMe created for 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a 9-year-old victim of a fatal Turnpike accident that claimed the lives of two other children as well. A GoFundMe has been created for 9-year-old Laila Azari, a victim of the fatal accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, that killed her and two other children on the Kansas Turnpike.
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
WIBW
Traffic slows along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after Kia hits semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed along I-70 in Shawnee Co. after a Kia drifted off the interstate and hit a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
No injuries reported after vehicle bursts into flames in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Luckily, no one was injured after a pickup truck caught fire in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit. TPD said crews...
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
WIBW
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of SE 21st. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. As a result of the accident 21st St. was closed between SE...
KMBC.com
2 wounded in shooting at Eisenhower Park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park. Investigators said deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the park on a reporting shooting and found two victims. They were taken to a hospital. Authorities said no arrests have...
2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
