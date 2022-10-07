MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested in Jackson County after crashing two vehicles and leading deputies on a chase early Monday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy tried to pull an SUV over near 134th and US-75 around 3 a.m. The driver refused to stop, beginning a chase. The sheriff’s office said the driver then took a gravel road near Mayetta and the deputy lost sight of the SUV.

JACKSON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO