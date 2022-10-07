ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home

RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Police looking for Missing Indigenous Person last seen in Seattle

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department is looking for a Missing Indigenous Person who was last seen at a gas station earlier this month. Police say 23-year-old Steven Maupin was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
q13fox.com

Kirkland Police: Burglary suspect shot at homeowners, children while fleeing house

KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly shot at homeowners when they chased him out of their house. According to authorities, the suspect entered a home near 108th Ave NE and NE 45th St around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He got in through an unlocked sliding door in the back of the house, and started rummaging through the house.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit by car on I-5 near U-District

SEATTLE - A pedestrian struck by car on I-5 near the University District late Monday night. The collision happened before 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Lake City Way. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. As of Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Vigil held for man shot and killed in Seattle

Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Seattle Police looking for missing 5-year-old taken by parent during supervised visit

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who they say was last seen during a supervised visit with a parent. 5-year-old Sky Sanchez was last seen in the 2800 block of E. Madison Street in the Madison Valley neighborhood on Oct. 9. Police did not give a description of the parent or if they could be using a vehicle or public transit.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police looking for man who entered U-District home, assaulted student

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a student inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent man charged with stabbing wife to death in their bedroom

A 52-year-old Kent man faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing his 48-year-old wife inside their home. Hong Tien Pham is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20 in the GA courtroom at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Hong remained in the King County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10 with bail set at $2 million.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state

The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
RENTON, WA

