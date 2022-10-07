Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home
RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
q13fox.com
Police looking for Missing Indigenous Person last seen in Seattle
SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department is looking for a Missing Indigenous Person who was last seen at a gas station earlier this month. Police say 23-year-old Steven Maupin was last seen at the Shell gas station near 6th Ave. and Dearborn Street in the SODO neighborhood around 5 p.m. on Oct. 4. He has severe burns on his head, right hand and left leg, which are bandaged.
2 dead in separate shootings a few miles apart in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened on Sunday. The shootings happened about 20 hours apart and were within a few miles of one another in Tacoma’s South End. The first shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near Pacific...
q13fox.com
Tacoma homicide: Man dead, woman injured after shooting
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a shooting left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday night. After 10 p.m., officers responded after multiple 911 reports of someone shot in a car. When police arrived to the scene, they found a car that crashed into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police: Burglary suspect shot at homeowners, children while fleeing house
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are searching for a burglary suspect who reportedly shot at homeowners when they chased him out of their house. According to authorities, the suspect entered a home near 108th Ave NE and NE 45th St around 3:50 a.m. Sunday. He got in through an unlocked sliding door in the back of the house, and started rummaging through the house.
Family of 27-year-old shot and killed in Seattle hold vigil in Yesler Terrace
Seattle, WA. – Two people were shot in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Friday morning. According to Seattle Police, a 27-year-old man was killed and a 52-year-old man was injured. The family of 27-year-old Joshua Ray Blackwood held a vigil in the alley way near 1100 Fir Street. His...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspect who shot security guard 4 times in North Seattle
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a security guard was shot four times in North Seattle on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:50 p.m. police responded to a shooting near the Fred Meyer on NW 85th St. When police arrived, they discovered a security guard...
q13fox.com
Man follows, attacks 70-year-old woman on her Renton porch
Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. The family says the suspect stole about $1,000 worth of goods, including a phone, purse, and cash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit by car on I-5 near U-District
SEATTLE - A pedestrian struck by car on I-5 near the University District late Monday night. The collision happened before 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5, just south of Lake City Way. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. As of Tuesday...
q13fox.com
Vigil held for man shot and killed in Seattle
Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
Seattle police seek help in identifying man who entered home near UW, assaulted female student
Seattle police detectives are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video prowling around a home near the University of Washington before entering the home and assaulting a resident, the police department announced. Officers received a call from residents of the house in the 4700 block of 18th...
KOMO News
Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent
SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Seattle Police looking for missing 5-year-old taken by parent during supervised visit
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who they say was last seen during a supervised visit with a parent. 5-year-old Sky Sanchez was last seen in the 2800 block of E. Madison Street in the Madison Valley neighborhood on Oct. 9. Police did not give a description of the parent or if they could be using a vehicle or public transit.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Mall parking lot shooting chaos caught on camera, stores locked down
TACOMA, Wash. - Cell phone video captured the chaotic moments after a shooting at the Tacoma Mall sent customers running for safety and forced many of the stores into lockdown. Witnesses say the shots were fired near the food court area of the mall Saturday evening. FOX 13 News talked...
q13fox.com
Family of Seattle man killed in Yesler Terrace neighborhood call for end to 'senseless' gun violence
SEATTLE - The rising tide of gun violence in Seattle has shaken yet another family this year. Loved ones of Joshua Blackwood, killed Friday, are now asking how many more lives will be lost before something is done to stop the senseless gunfire. Sunday during a candlelight vigil to honor his life, family and friends called for justice.
q13fox.com
Police looking for man who entered U-District home, assaulted student
SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a man who entered a home in the University District and assaulted a student inside Sunday morning. At about 5 a.m., police responded to a house near Northeast 47th Street and 18th Avenue Northeast after multiple people reported that they were woken up by a man inside their home.
Tacoma Mall shooting: ‘Washington stores in lockdown after reports of shots fired and employees evacuated’
A MALL is under lockdown after a shooting has reportedly taken place. Tacoma Mall in Washington has been shut down as police respond to the reported event, according to online chatter. "My daughter just came home from her job at Tacoma Mall and just now had a call from her...
kentreporter.com
Kent man charged with stabbing wife to death in their bedroom
A 52-year-old Kent man faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing his 48-year-old wife inside their home. Hong Tien Pham is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20 in the GA courtroom at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent. Hong remained in the King County Correctional Facility on Oct. 10 with bail set at $2 million.
q13fox.com
Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state
The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
Comments / 0