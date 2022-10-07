SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a 5-year-old girl who they say was last seen during a supervised visit with a parent. 5-year-old Sky Sanchez was last seen in the 2800 block of E. Madison Street in the Madison Valley neighborhood on Oct. 9. Police did not give a description of the parent or if they could be using a vehicle or public transit.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO