The U.K.’s creative scene is currently thriving. All across Britain, there is a huge number of designers and musicians who are using social media to its full advantage and garnering followings simply through the power of re-shares. However, across London, there is plenty of photographers who are capturing brilliance by using London’s surroundings to their full potential. Cast your minds back to the North London derby where Islington-born photographer Danika Magdelena snapped one of Britain’s biggest football games and captured the cultural excellence of the game and its followers by spending time on the streets of North London. The same is also being done across the world of fashion and one photographer who is flying this flag is Elena Cremona with her latest campaign for Carhartt WIP’s women’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 HOURS AGO