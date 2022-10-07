Read full article on original website
Balenciaga's Winter 2022 "360° Collection" HD Sneaker Arrives in "Fluo Pink"
Demna continues to create ample buzz with his desgins at Balenciaga. The designer’s vision for his Winter 2022 “360° Collection” continues to be a topic of conversation, with its sequential releases for the season. Just a couple of weeks after the HD Lace-Up Sneaker in black has dropped, Balenciaga has now dropped the same sneaker but in “Fluo Pink.”
DESCENDANT Delivers Subtle adidas Originals Campus Pack
DESCENDANT, led by WTAPS founder Tetsu Nishiyama, has announced another collaboration with. Originals. The upcoming series focuses on the retro adidas Campus silhouette which appears in khaki and navy blue color options. Uppers are dressed in a sustainable, synthetic suede material made in Japan. Adidas logos make their way onto...
AMI's Puma Suede Crepe Receives Release Date
After presenting the lookbook for the collaboration earlier this year, AMI now readies its subtle spin on the classic. Suede silhouette featuring real crepe rubber soles. The upcoming pairs arrive in “Pristine” suede uppers with green polished leather panels stretching over the contrast-stitched lateral and heel overlays. Heels...
Nordisk and is-ness Set to Release a Comfy Outerwear Capsule
Rising Japanese label is-ness has partnered with Danish outdoor specialists Nordisk on a set of outerwear goods equipped with comfy 700-fill crystal down material. The collaboration features a semi-oversized down parka that has a silhouette similar to a military-inspired M-65 jacket. Most noticeable of the piece is its exaggerated neck and hood, which will be ideal for those frigid days full of wind. As for the second piece, is-ness and Nordisk pare it back a dial to present a gilet that comes with a detachable hood.
Stepney Workers Club Goes Suede for FW22
East London footwear brand Stepney Workers Club is a contemporary label that designs its footwear based on the inclusive culture of traditional workers sports clubs. Its unisex designs often come with heavy-duty and durable uppers, while the consistently-chunky silhouettes make good partners for low-riding denim and oversized trouser silhouettes. Now, following up on its previous polka-dot iteration of its S-Strike silhouette, SWC has now presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it includes three new suede versions of its Dellow S-Strike.
The New Balance 327 “Made in Japan” Displays its Handcrafted Nature
New Balance has become synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, and its MADE in USA and U.K. lines are an ideal reflection. From its founding Boston base to its intricate British Flimby factory, the footwear imprint keeps prime textiles and manufacturing practices at the fore. Now, New Balance has reunited with M....
Nike Dunk Low "CAU" Receives October Release Date
Continues to expand its university pack with a partnership with CAU Athletics. Paying homage to Clark Atlanta University, the Nike Dunk Low is outfitted in the school’s classic white, black and red colors. The CAU x Nike Dunk Low features key details including the school’s motto, “FIND A WAY...
On’s New Lumos Collection Lights a Path for Technical Sportswear
Emerging from the Swiss Alps, On has built a name and reputation for transforming conventional sportswear approaches into innovative and disruptive designs and wearable advances. The new collection highlights nighttime running and centers on “hyper-reflective” prints being placed onto On’s running staples. Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, On’s new...
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gets Outfitted for Halloween
Gears up for the upcoming October costume-filled spectacle with the latest release of its technical-focused Air Max Plus 3. Arriving in the traditional black and orange makeup, the shoe readies for Halloween. The offering sees the classic silhouette comes outfitted in mixed material construction, using mesh and leather materials for...
The New Balance 1500 Made in U.K. Receives a Minimalistic Grey and Navy Makeover
For New Balance, high-caliber craftsmanship is constantly at the fore and thanks to its Flimby factory base, British artisans are allowed to set their touch on handcrafted models. The brand’s Made in U.K. line celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and New Balance is commemorating the occasion with a slew of upcoming releases. From Dover Street Market’s take on the 991 to Paperboy Paris’ honorary line-up, the imprint now sets its sights on the 1500 silhouette.
GUESS Originals Brings Back Its LOT 5 Skate Park for 2022
In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the GUESS Originals brand have brought back its annual LOT 5 Skate Park event for 2022. Opening its campus for special guest skaters including Dashawn Jordan, Nico Hiraga and Kevin Scott, event attendees were able to explore the event which featured an all-over pink color scheme throughout the park. The park included a highlighted Thrasher-tagged skate wall and a “Carpenter Shop” that allowed customization of GUESS carpenter jeans.
Sandro Captures a Lowkey ’70s Vibe for SS23
One thing that Sandro has consistently done as a brand, is making great suits – for both daytime and nighttime wearability. In conjunction with suiting, the French fashion label has also been keen on crafting a range of luxe basics, and for Spring/Summer 2023 it has captured a lowkey 1970’s vibe by mixing in sleek tailoring and cool knits for next season.
Carhartt WIP’s Womenswear FW22 Collection Captures the Essence of London
The U.K.’s creative scene is currently thriving. All across Britain, there is a huge number of designers and musicians who are using social media to its full advantage and garnering followings simply through the power of re-shares. However, across London, there is plenty of photographers who are capturing brilliance by using London’s surroundings to their full potential. Cast your minds back to the North London derby where Islington-born photographer Danika Magdelena snapped one of Britain’s biggest football games and captured the cultural excellence of the game and its followers by spending time on the streets of North London. The same is also being done across the world of fashion and one photographer who is flying this flag is Elena Cremona with her latest campaign for Carhartt WIP’s women’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
MKI MIYUKI ZOKU Explores the Power of Minimalism for FW22
Hot on the heels of its transitional lookbook that was presented earlier this year, Leeds-based label MKI MIYUKI ZOKU has just unveiled its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it explores the power of simplicity while championing top-quality fabrications across new knitwear, outerwear, tracksuits, and more. Collection highlights include the...
The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 "Recess" Hits the Court in This Week’s Best Footwear Drops
October is well underway and the world of sneakers is prepping for the shifting elements as a steady flow of fall and winter-ready looks are prepped to hit shelves. Diving into this week,. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and. are all dropping kicks worth checking out. However, before taking a...
Carhartt WIP and Quartersnacks Partner on NYC-Inspired Capsule
Skate platform Quartersnacks has partnered with Carhartt WIP on a New York-inspired collection celebrating the ‘mom and pop’ shops that keep the city moving. From local bodegas to pizzerias, the collection carries an illustrative set of graphics on staple utilitarian garments. Highlights include the OG Arctic Coat and Shirt Jacket which feature a timeless Black Watch Tartan that is both warm for the colder months ahead, all the while carrying ample space to skate in.
Run, Camp and Hike With Timberland and RÆBURN This Fall
Since Christopher Raeburn was elected as Timberland’s Global Creative Director, the brand has consistently crafted sustainably-minded capsules that fit perfectly into each passing season throughout the year. One key drop that aligns with Raeburn’s eco-friendly forward thinking came in the form of Timberland’s 2021-released C61 Hiking Boot, with half of the design being crafted from recycled materials. Now, Raeburn’s Earthkeepers® by RÆBURN umbrella has presented a new collection for Fall/Winter 2022 which sees eco-innovate product designs brought to life in a melange of styles and color palettes.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
After dropping exclusive DJ mixes by Omar S, Robert Hood, and Rory Milanes on Apple Music, and delivering its inaugural Winter 2022 release, Palace is now readying the release of its Week 2 drop for the season. Aside from the Week 2 drop comprised of outerwear, sweatshirts, shirts, T-shirts, pants, and headwear, the uniquely British imprint is also dropping “Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive.”
Shinola The Mechanic Is the Brand's First Manually Wound Watch
American watch brand Shinola has launched its first manually wound watch powered by a Swiss made movement. The Mechanic is a colorful series of three 39 mm stainless steel watches powered by Sellita’s SW210-1 manually wound movement, here decorated with Côte de Genève stripes and an anthracite finish, while being displayed through an exhibition caseback.
The Nike Dunk High is Added to the "Somos Familia" Pack
Following the reveal of the Air Max 1 “Somos Familia,” has kick-started a line-up of sneaker releases celebrating Latin Heritage Month. The second pair to make its way into the pack is a Nike Dunk High of the same moniker. The annual celebration recognises Hispanic Americans and their impact on modern-day cultural practices.
