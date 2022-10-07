A new report from the Bling Empire premiere party has us hoping for an invite to next year's soirée. According to party attendees speaking to TMZ, main cast member Christine Chiu recently held a big party at WeHo's Pendry in honor of the show's third season, which made its debut on Netflix last week. However, if you thought it was just standard cocktail fare and hors d'oeuvres, you'd be sorely mistaken, because there was apparently a pretty dazzling highlight that went far beyond some awkward mingling and a half-hearted champagne toast.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO