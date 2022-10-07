Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
papermag.com
The 'Bling Empire' Premiere Party Had a Diamond Jewelry Claw Machine
A new report from the Bling Empire premiere party has us hoping for an invite to next year's soirée. According to party attendees speaking to TMZ, main cast member Christine Chiu recently held a big party at WeHo's Pendry in honor of the show's third season, which made its debut on Netflix last week. However, if you thought it was just standard cocktail fare and hors d'oeuvres, you'd be sorely mistaken, because there was apparently a pretty dazzling highlight that went far beyond some awkward mingling and a half-hearted champagne toast.
14 People Who Had A Pretty Horrendous Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
Comments / 0