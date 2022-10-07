There are many reasons why we make any excuse we can to go to our local Target. They have cute stuff, it’s always affordable, they have everything we need, and most of all, you can’t beat their sales. Whether it’s a surprise sale on kitchen appliances or a new release in the decor aisle, we can’t get enough. But today’s can’t-miss sale is all about furniture — and we’re loving what we’re seeing. If you’ve been waiting for the right sale to buy furniture, you should head to Target right now. For a limited time, some of Target’s customer-beloved furniture brands...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO