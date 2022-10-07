ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Sale Alert — Save More Than $100 on Chic Furniture From Target for a Limited Time

There are many reasons why we make any excuse we can to go to our local Target. They have cute stuff, it’s always affordable, they have everything we need, and most of all, you can’t beat their sales. Whether it’s a surprise sale on kitchen appliances or a new release in the decor aisle, we can’t get enough. But today’s can’t-miss sale is all about furniture — and we’re loving what we’re seeing. If you’ve been waiting for the right sale to buy furniture, you should head to Target right now. For a limited time, some of Target’s customer-beloved furniture brands...
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
The Independent

8 best corded vacuums to keep your floors and carpets spotless

Cordless vacuums are the go-to cleaning appliance in many homes these days. They’re generally smaller and lighter than their traditional corded cousins, but they’re not always the best choice for everyone. Those with larger homes who like to blitz the place in one go without stopping to charge a battery or empty a dust basket could still be better off going for a wired model. Pet owners may also prefer a heavier-duty vacuum that can tackle moulted hair daily without worrying about running out of power.Once you’ve settled on a corded model, you need to decide if you prefer an...
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN

