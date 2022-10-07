ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Actor Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plan To Become A U.S. Citizen

By Ben Blanchet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOkCV_0iPwvODJ00

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves is looking to become a U.S. citizen.

Reeves, who was born in Lebanon but solely holds Canadian citizenship, reflected on his journey to Hollywood while discussing the 1986 Disney Sunday Movie “Young Again” with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“The Matrix” star said the movie, which featured “S.W.A.T.” actor Robert Urich and “The Bionic Woman” Lindsay Wagner, allowed him to get an agent in the U.S. when he was 20 years old.

Kimmel remarked that Reeves, who has lived in the U.S. since 1985, isn’t a U.S. citizen and asked if he’d become one in the future.

“Yes, absolutely, yeah man, why not,” said Reeves, who added that he’d send President Joe Biden copies of his new comic book, “BRZRKR,” to get citizenship.

Kimmel later brought out citizenship paperwork from under his desk before joking that he could marry the actor.

“But you’re married,” Reeves told Kimmel.

“I know, but I told her that we might have to make some amendments to our constitution,” Kimmel replied.

You can watch the pair’s exchange on citizenship starting at around the nine-minute mark.

Comments / 55

poeticjourney
3d ago

Well considering he's personality and the fact that he lives in Hollywood Hills overlooking Los Angeles he'd most likely register as a Democrat.

Reply(5)
8
letitia babii
3d ago

God please Mr Reeves do not take yours American citizenship yet. I do not what planet are you living right now. I loved you and appreciate since I was 16 but please take American citizenship later. Please

Reply(7)
9
Justin
3d ago

He should become an dual citizen. He is a good guy and I would welcome him.

Reply
14
