ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukraine city takes more hits as apartment attack deaths rise

By ADAM SCHRECK
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rh11G_0iPwv07800

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose Friday to 12.

In a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his conduct of Europe's worst armed conflict since World War II, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in his country and Ukraine, and to an activist jailed in Russia's ally Belarus.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the committee's chair, said the honor went to “three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence."

Putin this week illegally claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russian territory, including the Zaporizhzhia region that is home Europe's largest nuclear power plant, whose reactors were shut down last month.

Fighting near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has alarmed the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog. An accident there could release 10 times the potentially lethal radiation than the world’s worst nuclear disaster, at Chernobyl in Ukraine 36 years ago, Ukrainian Environmental Protection Minister Ruslan Strilets said Friday.

“The situation with the occupation, shelling, and mining of the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants by Russian troops is causing consequences that will have a global character,” Strilets told The Associated Press.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, the region's administrative center, is located a 53-kilometer (33-mile) flight distance from the nuclear plant and remains under Ukrainian control. To cement Russia's claim to the region, Russian forces bombarded the city with S-300 missiles on Thursday.

Russia was reported to have converted the S-300 from its original use as a long-range antiaircraft weapon into a missile for ground attacks because of a shortage of other, more suitable weapons.

Ukrainian authorities said the death toll from the strikes rose to 12 on Friday, while another 12 people who were wounded in the bombardment of apartments remained hospitalized.

Missiles also struck the city overnight, injuring one person, Zaporizhzhia Gov. Oleksandr Starukh said. Russia also used Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones there for the first time and damaged two infrastructure facilities, he said.

With its army losing ground to a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the country’s south and east, Russia has increasingly deployed Iranian-made drones to attack Ukrainian targets. The unmanned, disposable “kamikaze drones” are cheaper and less sophisticated than missiles but are effective at damaging ground targets.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russia's use of the explosive-packed drones was unlikely to affect the course of the conflict significantly.

“They have used many drones against civilian targets in rear areas, likely hoping to generate nonlinear effects through terror. Such efforts are not succeeding,” analysts at the think tank wrote.

In other Moscow-annexed areas, Russia's Defense Ministry reported Friday that its forces had repelled Ukrainian advances near the city of Lyman and retaken three villages elsewhere in the eastern Donetsk region. The ministry said Russian forces also had prevented Ukrainian troops from advancing on several villages in the Kherson region.

Some of the Russian military’s equipment and weapons is getting into Ukrainians’ hands. Ukraine’s ability to capture and put back into service Russian tanks and other equipment has become an important factor in its counteroffensive.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Friday that Ukrainian forces have captured at least 440 tanks and about 650 armored vehicles since the war started Feb. 24.

“The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline,” the British said. “With Russian formations under severe strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralized troops, Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weaponry.”

Putin ordered a partial mobilization of Russian army reservists last month to reinforce manpower on the front lines in Ukraine. Mistakes have dogged the call-up, however, and tens of thousands of would-be fighters have fled Russia.

Russia has been so desperate for troop reinforcements that it’s turned to unusual sources. The Ukrainian military said Friday that 500 former criminals have been mobilized to reinforce Russian ranks in the eastern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces have retaken some territory. Officers drawn from law enforcement are commanding the new units, the military said.

Russian state news agency Tass reported Friday that a court in the Russian city of Penza had dismissed the first case against a Russian man called up to serve but who refused. The 32-year-old man's lawyers had argued that the law under which he was charged applies only to conscription evaders, not those subject to the partial mobilization.

In another sign of trouble, reports have surfaced of poor training and supplies for the new troops. The supply problems appeared to be so severe that at least two Russian cities — St. Petersburg and Nizhny Novgorod — announced Friday they were canceling their Russian New Year's and Christmas celebrations and redirecting the money saved to buy supplies for mobilized troops.

Under increasing pressure from his own supporters and others, Putin continued reshuffling his military’s leadership. The state-run Tass news agency reported a new commander was put in place in Russia’s eastern military district.

The trail of Russia's devastation and death from the areas where its troops retreated became clearer Friday. A report by Ukrainian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin revealed that 530 bodies of civilians have been found in northeast Ukraine's Kharkiv region since Sept. 7.

The residents killed in that area during the Russian occupation included 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, with 29 people unidentified, Yenin said. Most of the bodies were found in a previously disclosed mass grave in the city of Izium.

According to Yenin, recovered bodies bore signs of gunshots, explosions and torture. Some people had ropes around their necks, hands tied behind their back, bullet wounds to their knees and broken ribs.

Authorities have identified 22 torture sites in the parts of the Kharkiv region that Ukrainian forces recently liberated, Serhiy Bolvinov, a regional police official, said.

___

Associated Press writer Hanna Arhirova in Ukraine contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A new round of missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19. Missiles struck a school, a medical facility and residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia,...
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets

KYIV — Ukrainians across the country awoke Monday morning to a barrage of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities stretching from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west. Kyiv, for the first time since the Russian invasion began in late February, took the brunt of the assault, with almost all confirmed impact targets being civilian, not military, in nature. According to Valerii Zaluzhy, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were by Ukraine's air defenses.
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield. Russian nationalist commentators and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
WSOC Charlotte

More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and potential war crimes. Air raid warnings extended throughout the country for...
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Weapon#Government Of Ukraine#Ukraine War Military#Russian#Norwegian#U N#Assoc
WSOC Charlotte

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the West to impose even tougher sanctions on Russia’s energy sector to stop the flow of money from its oil and gas exports. Speaking virtually to the leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers on Tuesday, he said this...
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says that her country cannot share with Russia details from its probe into last month's underwater explosions that ruptured two key gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, citing confidentiality surrounding the investigation. “In Sweden there is secrecy around preliminary...
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
WSOC Charlotte

UK spy chief says rise of China world's top security issue

LONDON — (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency on Tuesday accused China of trying to “rewrite the rules of international security,” saying Beijing is using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. Jeremy Fleming, director of...
U.K.
WSOC Charlotte

Iran's crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country's west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care center while reporting on the aftermath of the massacre in the building that left more than 20 preschoolers dead, authorities said Sunday. Danaichok Boonsom, head of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. It's a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still...
MIDDLE EAST
WSOC Charlotte

S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North's missiles

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's military said Tuesday it's capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North's advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat.
MILITARY
Salon

America's most effective fascism enforcers are bored boomers, not youthful brawlers

According to the media and the House committee investigating January 6, the face of rising fascism has been a young one. Or young-ish, anyway, especially in a graying country like the United States. A lot of attention has been paid to the incel and 4chan communities, or other places where young men in their teens and early 20s are being radicalized. The 2017 "Unite the Right" riot in Charlottesville, Virginia crystallized the image of modern fascists as college-aged men with floppy haircuts and polo shirts. A number of authoritarian groups have grown up under Trump, but by far the most attention has been paid to the Proud Boys, whose name and manner of dress cast an image of youthful streetfighters. In the American imagination, "fascists" are young men, such as Hitler's Brownshirts, who are believed to have the energy and stomach for the skull-cracking necessary to impose their will to power.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy