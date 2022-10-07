FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):. Once again, prices at the pump are nearing record highs once again. Gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 21.9 cents per gallon in the last week according to GasBuddy and stand at an average of $4.26/gallon. In the last month, prices in Fort Wayne are 44.3 cents per gallon higher and stand 99.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station within the city stood at $3.99/gallon on Sunday.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO