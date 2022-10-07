Read full article on original website
WOWO News
10 students in PFW TRIO Upward Bound Program receive free laptops
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Purdue University Fort Wayne’s TRIO Upward Bound Program partnered with Comcast to give 10 students new laptops on Saturday. The TRIO Upward Bound Program mentors eligible high school students to help them for post-secondary education, with a goal of helping them graduate high school and enroll in a college. The program works with income-eligible high school students, academically at-risk high school students, and future first-generation college students from four high schools—New Haven, North Side, South Side and Wayne/New Tech.
963xke.com
TinCaps gear up for Halloween
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – With Halloween on deck, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have several special offerings for fans this month. TinCaps Kids Club Members can enter to win the experience of trick-or-treating with team mascot Johnny TinCap on Monday, October 31. The TinCaps Kids Club is free to...
WANE-TV
Grant aims to make Fort Wayne homes more accessible
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Qualified homeowners in Fort Wayne can soon apply for a grant to make their homes more accessible. Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program. The program aims to provide features that make it easier for those with disabilities to get around at home.
WANE-TV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: The struggles of affordable childcare in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The cost of care is complicated, between being expensive for families and expensive for the daycare to stay open. A battle that families have been fighting for years. In Noble County, a proposed program could change the way the system works. Jenna Anderson, with the Early...
Lee steps down at South Side due to health reasons
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guy “Tiny” Lee is no longer the head football coach at South Side High School per a statement released by the school that cited health reasons for the change. Lee was in his second season leading the Archers program. South Side is 0-8 this year and will close out the […]
963xke.com
Public hearing scheduled for All In Allen Comprehensive Plan adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne will conduct a joint Plan Commission Public Hearing on the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan. At the hearing, a summary of the final draft plan will be presented and the public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback before the plan moves on to final adoption.
963xke.com
Voter registration for midterms is Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Those wishing to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, have until the close of business on Tuesday, October 11, 2018, to register to vote or submit any changes to their voter registration records. The Allen County Voter Registration office is...
midwestliving.com
6 of the Best Midwest Apple Orchards to Explore This Fall
Delectable apples aren't the only draw at Midwest apple orchards. Super-scenic venues, on-tap cider, corn mazes, hayrides and barnyard animals are all part of the experience at these family-friendly favorites. Cook's Orchard, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Immerse yourself in the bucolic green fields of Cook's Orchard and you'll almost forget you're...
WOWO News
Pain At The Pump Continuing To Surge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):. Once again, prices at the pump are nearing record highs once again. Gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 21.9 cents per gallon in the last week according to GasBuddy and stand at an average of $4.26/gallon. In the last month, prices in Fort Wayne are 44.3 cents per gallon higher and stand 99.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station within the city stood at $3.99/gallon on Sunday.
wfft.com
Snider grad Anthony Lapsley returns to the octagon
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a semi-retired eight-year hiatus, Snider grad Anthony "The Recipe" Lapsley is making his way back into the octagon. After pursuing an early wrestling career at the high school level, Lapsley soon transitioned into the MMA world. Lapsley will compete in the Art of Scrap...
963xke.com
ISP reminds of fall seasonal driving hazards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Halloween, pumpkin spice, football, and combines in the field…fall is definitely upon us, but costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things for which we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. Indiana State...
abc57.com
Elkhart River Restoration Association to release 3,000 walleye fish into the river
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Elkhart River Restoration Association will launch boats from Shanklin Park and Violett Cemetery on Monday, with the intention of releasing approximately 3,000 walleye fish into the Elkhart River. The community is invited to watch when the boats launch around 12:30 p.m. According to officials with the...
WANE-TV
Railroad repairs cause detours in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A portion of Thomas Road will be closed most of the week for railroad track repairs, according to Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department. Starting Tuesday, Thomas Road between Illinois and Bass roads is closed to through traffic while crews work on the railroad tracks in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished by Saturday, the department said.
WANE-TV
Fright Night gets ready for 13th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re a week away from a zombie invasion in downtown Fort Wayne. Fright Night returns for its extra spooky 13th year. Rick Zolman with the Downtown Improvement District stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s event. You can learn more in the interview above.
963xke.com
FWPD family welcomes therapy dog “Tinsley”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Monday, the Fort Wayne Police Department introduced “Tinsley” to the public. At a news conference at Chief Stephen Reed’s office, the force’s new addition took center stage. “Tinsley” is named after Officer Davis Tinsley who died in the line of duty in 2018.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: FWPD welcomes new therapy dog to the force
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force on Monday– Tinsley. Tinsley will serve as a therapy dog to the department. The dog is named after Officer David Tinsley, who passed away in the line of duty in 2018.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Whitley County
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing northeast Indiana man. The South Whitley Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:18 p.m. That alert was canceled at around 7 p.m. on the same day.
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
