963xke.com
TinCaps gear up for Halloween
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – With Halloween on deck, the Fort Wayne TinCaps have several special offerings for fans this month. TinCaps Kids Club Members can enter to win the experience of trick-or-treating with team mascot Johnny TinCap on Monday, October 31. The TinCaps Kids Club is free to...
Public hearing scheduled for All In Allen Comprehensive Plan adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne will conduct a joint Plan Commission Public Hearing on the All In Allen Comprehensive Plan. At the hearing, a summary of the final draft plan will be presented and the public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback before the plan moves on to final adoption.
FWPD family welcomes therapy dog “Tinsley”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Monday, the Fort Wayne Police Department introduced “Tinsley” to the public. At a news conference at Chief Stephen Reed’s office, the force’s new addition took center stage. “Tinsley” is named after Officer Davis Tinsley who died in the line of duty in 2018.
ISP reminds of fall seasonal driving hazards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Halloween, pumpkin spice, football, and combines in the field…fall is definitely upon us, but costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things for which we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. Indiana State...
Bidding has begun for ‘Sammie’s Bottle Cap Murals’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Riverfront Fort Wayne have announced “a beautiful partnership with Sammie Vance of Sammie’s Buddy Bench notoriety”. The online auction features five eye-catching 62×48 inch murals made from over 5,000 total recycled plastic bottle caps and...
Mayor says he accepts full responsibility in drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry says he accepts full responsibility for his actions following a crash and drunk driving arrest Saturday night. The mayor said he made a mistake in getting behind the wheel after a function where he had been drinking. “I am relieved that...
Traffic alert! Portion of South Anthony to close Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City Utilities says that work to keep combined sewage out of the Maumee River as City Utilities continues stormwater and will require the closure of a portion of South Anthony starting Tuesday. On Tuesday, October 11, South Anthony Boulevard will temporarily close between Wayne...
Two in critical condition following crash at Lafayette and Paulding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of S Lafayette and E Paulding Road. The crash, involving a van and an SUV, happened just before 10:45 Saturday night. According to police, a woman driving an SUV was traveling...
ISP: Double-homicide suspect killed during police shootout in Angola
ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – The man who was a suspect in a double homicide was killed in a shootout with police early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP). Polcie say they found the bodies of two people outside of a home on North Elizabeth Street in Angola around 1 a.m., a release sent by ISP says.
