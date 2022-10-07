Scott Turner talks how Brian Robinson can help Commanders offense

It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner. First, there were back-to-back games in which the Commanders were held scoreless in the first half, followed by losses to division rivals where Washington combined to score 18 points.

There’s been the play of quarterback Carson Wentz and the offensive line’s injuries and inability to protect Wentz. That’s led to three consecutive losses and the Commanders desperately seeking a win.

Next up for Washington is the Tennessee Titans. And Turner could have a big offensive weapon back for Sunday’s game in rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson was activated from the NFI list Wednesday and is on track to make his NFL debut Sunday, just six weeks after being shot twice in an attempted robbery.

Turner spoke to the media Thursday and was asked if Robinson’s return would help the offense.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s a good player, really good back,” Turner said.

“I mean, you guys are able to see what he can do in the preseason or over the summer during training camp. We’re excited to get him back; the trainers and the doctors will make the decision on when he is actually able to play. You know, that might be this Sunday; we’re still kind of waiting and seeing him. He looked great at practice. He’s not going to come in and just carry the ball 30 times. Like obviously it’s his first time ever playing in the NFL too. He’s a rookie, so there’s going to be a period of kind of getting him going. But I think we’re all excited. I mean, we’re excited about the personal aspect of the story. Just such an amazing thing for him to come back after what he’s been through. But as a player, you know, he’s going to give us some juice and that physical presence and just a good all-around back.”

Robinson had essentially won Washington’s starting running back job in the preseason before he was sidelined. Antonio Gibson has run well at times in Robinson’s absence through the first four weeks, but Robinson brings a different element to the offense, which is why the Commanders are excited.

Robinson’s return also allows Washington to employ Gibson in different roles, such as a receiver where he can make plays in space.

Robinson may or may not play Sunday. If he does play, his snaps will likely be limited. But his presence should give Washington’s struggling offense a good shot in the arm.