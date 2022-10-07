ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal

Nebraska will be without one of its top receiving options for the rest of the season. Sources confirmed to the Journal Star that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a brief Husker career. An NCAA ruling in August amended the windows that players can enter...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte volleyball drops two in home double dual

The North Platte volleyball team fell in straight sets to both Lincoln Northeast (25-17, 25-23) and Lincoln Southeast (25-15, 25-17) during the North Platte Double Duals on Saturday in North Platte. “They’re learning to work together through it all, and it’s really fun to see the changes and stuff when...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: eight, twenty; White Balls: twenty, twenty-six) (six, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 1, Year: 70. (Month: one; Day: one; Year: seventy) Pick 3. People are also reading…
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Laurie Richards reflects on her film career — for the State of Nebraska

LINCOLN — Laurie Richards remembers boarding a flight from Nebraska to Florence, Italy, and then taking five trains before reaching Cannes, France, back in 2013. It was an exhilarating adventure, Richards said, to walk a double red carpet at the invitation-only Cannes Film Festival with movie stars from around the world. She went with her husband and a group of friends to watch the film “Nebraska,” directed by Alexander Payne.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Eagle man who crashed into sheriff's cruiser after fleeing deputy arrested in Kansas

A man from Eagle was arrested in Kansas early Friday after fleeing from a Cass County sheriff's deputy who had tried to arrest him. Just after 8:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies were sent to a house in Eagle to check on a report of a domestic violence assault. The first deputy at the scene found a woman and a girl standing in the street waiting for officers to arrive. The woman told the deputy that Michael Brueckner, 57, had hit her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.
EAGLE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

34-year-old killed in Omaha shooting

Omaha police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near 38th and Maple streets. Police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots at 7:38 p.m. They found Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. behind 3827 Maple St. Omaha Fire Department medics declared Hollingsworth dead at the scene. The killing marks...
OMAHA, NE

