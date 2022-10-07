ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, MA

businesswest.com

Hometown Financial Group Welcomes Envision Bank into Abington Bank

EASTHAMPTON — Hometown Financial Group Inc., the multi-bank mutual holding company for bankESB, bankHometown, and Abington Bank, has completed its acquisition of Randolph Bancorp Inc, the bank holding company for Envision Bank. Under the agreement, the acquired Envision Bank branches have been rebranded as Abington Bank. “We’re thrilled to...
businesswest.com

Western Builders Appoints Bryan Hughes as President

GRANBY — James Sullivan, president of the O’Connell Companies Inc., announced that the board of directors has appointed Bryan Hughes as the new president of Western Builders Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, effective Oct. 3. “We are very fortunate to have someone of Mr. Hughes’ caliber and experience,...
