Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Driver dies in crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The crash – involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV – happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Long Lane. Willow Street Pike was closed for about five hours.
Man Impersonating Salvage Yard Worker Stabs Real Employee In York: Police
A man stole a salvage worker uniform, went on the property, and stabbed an employee, police say. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, of York, has been arrested following the stabbing at J&K Salvage at 1099 Kings Mill Road, on Sunday, October 9, 2022, according to a release by Spring Garden Township police department.
Man, 51, killed in central Pa. crash involving tractor-trailer: police
One person was killed in an overnight Tuesday crash at a Lancaster County intersection, authorities said. West Lampeter Township police said a tractor-trailer and a Chevy Trail Blazer crashed around 12:52 a.m. at Route 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and 741 (Long Lane). The Trail Blazer was reportedly headed south on Route 272 and the tractor-trailer west on Route 741.
1 dead following crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County
YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
2 charged for allegedly carjacking vehicle with child inside from Roxborough gas station
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has charged two suspects for allegedly carjacking a vehicle from a Roxborough gas station while a child was still inside.
Man who posed as central Pa. salvage yard worker accused of stabbing employee
An employee at a York County salvage yard was stabbed Sunday morning by a man in a stolen employee uniform, police said. Dale W. Martin, 29, of no fixed address, stabbed a 64-year-old man in the neck around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at J&K Salvage in Spring Garden Township, where the 64-year-old worked, police said.
abc27.com
York man arrested after stabbing
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning. According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim. The victim said an unknown man was observed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital
READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA
A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
local21news.com
Gas leak ignites car near Rt. 225 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car crash that lead to the car being engulfed in flames from a gas leak caused by the crash, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard crews say that the incident occurred on Oct....
Driver hits fire police worker, 71, and flees from central Pa. festival
A 71-year-old fire police worker was injured in a hit-and-run in Lebanon County last month, according to state police. Suzanne Whitman, of Myerstown, was standing in the middle of Route 343 wearing a high-visibility vest and holding a color wand in Bethel Township due to the Hinklefest Chicken Festival on Sept. 16, state police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpde.com
'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
Dynamite truck explodes at Pa. quarry, leaving several injured
This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from police around 8 p.m. Monday. An explosion at quarry in Schuylkill County has left at least two people injured. Schuylkill County emergency dispatch confirmed that a dynamite truck at Summit Quarry in Joliett exploded this morning, leading to at least...
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
WGAL
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of giving customers extra pills, submitting fraudulent claims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County pharmacist was charged last week after investigators say he gave customers extra pills and submitted fraudulent pharmacy claims. Richard Boahene, 40, is the owner of Qwik-Med Pharmacy in Columbia. A criminal complaint alleges he gave extra pills and changed the doctor's prescription.
abc27.com
York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
local21news.com
Reading police officer found justified in shooting wanted man at Wawa
READING, Pa. (WFMZ) — A Reading police officer was justified in his shooting of a wanted man outside the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue last month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced during a news conference late Wednesday morning. Emanuel Padilla-Tirado had a warrant out for his arrest in...
Comments / 0