ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Driver dies in crash in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The crash – involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV – happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Long Lane. Willow Street Pike was closed for about five hours.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are still on the scene of a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in West Lampeter Township and killed one person. According to Lancaster 911 dispatch, first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Willow Street Pike and Long Lane at 12:53 a.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
Ephrata, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ephrata, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
FOX 43

Man charged with stabbing employee at J&K Salvage in York County

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault and other offenses related to a stabbing at a York County business Sunday morning. Dale Wallace Martin Jr., 29, no fixed address, is accused of stabbing an employee at J&K Salvage on Kings Mill Road in Spring Garden Township, according to the township's police department.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York man arrested after stabbing

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County arrested a man after a stabbing on Sunday morning. According to Spring Garden Township Police, officers responded to J&K Salvage around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday and found a 64-year-old stabbing victim. The victim said an unknown man was observed...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ephrata Police Department#Wagner Dr
WFMZ-TV Online

RPD: Bar bouncer shot, crashes car on way to hospital

READING, Pa. — A man working as a bouncer at a bar in downtown Reading is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning. The 37-year-old victim showed up at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m., according to the city police. The man told investigators he was...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Man sought by police in central Pa. dies after running into traffic, getting hit by vehicle: DA

A man police in Lancaster County were looking for after a domestic dispute Friday died after he ran into traffic and was hit by a car, police said. The coroner on Saturday identified him as Brandon Smith, 27, of Mountville. The Lancaster District Attorney’s office gave this account of the incident, that started at 11:20 a.m. Friday when police were called to an argument between a man and woman at a business in the 300 block of E. Main Street in Mountville:
MOUNTVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Gas leak ignites car near Rt. 225 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a car crash that lead to the car being engulfed in flames from a gas leak caused by the crash, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard crews say that the incident occurred on Oct....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Spring Garden Township Police investigate car thefts

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County are investigating reports of stolen vehicles. According to police, they are investigating reports of a stolen 2019, gray Mazda CX9 (PA registration JNF-7901), as well as approximately 12 thefts from vehicles that occurred overnight on Friday, Oct. 7 in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhood.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Regional Police investigating cloned EBT cards

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police Department is investigating multiple incidents where EBT cards have been cloned. According to police, thieves use skimming devices to read the information in the magnetic strip of the EBT card. That information is then transferred to another card or “cloned”.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of bike shop robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help finding two burglars. Just released surveillance video shows one of them breaking into a bike shop on the 3900 block of Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton neighborhood.The burglary happened last month.Police say one of the criminals took the cash register containing several hundred dollars and the other acted as a lookout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Reading police officer found justified in shooting wanted man at Wawa

READING, Pa. (WFMZ) — A Reading police officer was justified in his shooting of a wanted man outside the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue last month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams announced during a news conference late Wednesday morning. Emanuel Padilla-Tirado had a warrant out for his arrest in...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy