Wisconsin Science Festival, Oct. 10-16, UW campus (and statewide): An annual celebration of curiosity, the Wisconsin Science Festival features events for all ages and interests. This year's theme is glass, which will be the focus when Big Ideas for Busy People and Nerd Nite take place back-to-back at the High Noon Saloon, with guest host Maynard Okereke, the Hip Hop MD (7 p.m., Oct. 11). STEM activities return as Science on the Square joins with a special Madison Night Market downtown (4-8 p.m., Oct. 14). That's just the start of an overwhelming schedule of events statewide; find the details at wisconsinsciencefest.org.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO