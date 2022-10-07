Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’: Paddy Considine says George R.R. Martin texted him “your Viserys is better than my Viserys”
Paddy Considine has revealed that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin sent him a text praising his performance in spin-off House Of The Dragon. The actor plays King Viserys Targaryen in the prequel series, set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The series is adapted from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which documents a war of succession among House Targaryen known as the ‘Dance Of The Dragons’.
NME
Watch the emotional moment ‘Back To The Future’s’ Michael J Fox is reunited with Christopher Lloyd
Michael J Fox has reunited on stage with his Back To The Future co-star Christopher Lloyd this weekend (October 8). Check out the emotional moment below. The two were on stage at New York’s Comic Con event and reflected on their 20 year friendship and their career together, which began in the iconic Back To The Future film.
NME
Geena Davis recalls “bad” audition experience with Bill Murray
Geena Davis has spoken about a “bad” experience with Bill Murray while making Quick Change in 1989. The Oscar-winning actress made the claim as part of her new memoir Dying of Politeness, saying that during their first meeting in a hotel suite, Murray greeted her with a massage device that he insisted on using on her, despite her refusing.
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
You Thought I Was Remixing You?: Cardi B’s ‘Munch’ Verse Is Not Coming Out
Cardi B fans got excited after the rapper posted herself spitting a few bars to Ice Spice's "Munch." She shut down any rumors of releasing a remix to the viral hit. The post You Thought I Was Remixing You?: Cardi B’s ‘Munch’ Verse Is Not Coming Out appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NME
Cillian Murphy gives update on upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Cillian Murphy has given fans an update on the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. Speaking on Today FM, Murphy was asked by the stations hosts in an interview where things were up to with the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in 2024. Murphy said the script was now...
NME
Jamie Lee Curtis hasn’t seen any of the ‘Halloween’ movies
Jamie Lee Curtis has said she hasn’t watched any of the Halloween movies, including John Carpenter’s original 1978 classic. The actor, best known for playing “scream queen” Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, explained that she’s never watched back her work in the horror series during an interview with NME.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ is about protecting the “real stuff” in relationship with Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift has opened up about the meaning behind her upcoming ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21). Swift recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes the Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’.
Aubrey Plaza Wears Prada & Hidden Heels for ‘Emily the Criminal’ Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022
Aubrey Plaza made a chic appearance at the “Emily, the Criminal” premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in London. For the event, she wore a daring all-black look with a reworked suit from Prada. Plaza donned a shining bandeau top with an underwire seam for its cropped effect. The actress styled the bandeau with a high-waisted black belt just beneath it, which synched her silhouette. Over the bandeau, Plaza layered with a black blazer styled with rolled-up sleeves. The pants came to her mid-waist and were made for a flawless fit. The straight-legged fit came over her choice of footwear, which...
NME
Sade has been recording new music at Brad Pitt’s newly renovated Miraval Studios
Sade have been recording new music at Miraval Studios in France, which have been freshly renovated and reopened by Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard. The news was revealed yesterday (October 10) in a Billboard cover story in which both Pitt and Quintard were interviewed, with the pair sharing that Sade have visited Miraval Studios in the time since its renovation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Nick Cave on finding inspiration: “I must commit fully to the task in hand”
Nick Cave has discussed needing to actively work to find inspiration by committing to a regular creative practice, rather than waiting for it to come to him. In a new edition of his Red Hand Files Q&A site, Cave was asked questions by fans about lacking inspiration and faith, with the singer-songwriter drawing parallels between both in how one must pursue and seek them out.
NME
NCT 127 return to ‘Good Morning America’ after three years with ‘2 Baddies’ performance
K-pop boyband NCT 127 have made their second Good Morning America appearance with a performance of their latest single ‘2 Baddies’. On October 10, Good Morning America welcomed NCT 127 to perform their latest single ‘2 Baddies’, which arrived last month alongside their fourth studio album of the same name. The boyband are currently in the United States for ‘Neo City – The Link’ concerts in Los Angeles and New Jersey.
NME
Alan Moore says superhero movie boom caused rise in fascism
Comic book writer Alan Moore has argued that the dominance of superhero films has caused a rise in fascism. The legendary writer, who is well-known for works such as Watchmen, V For Vendetta and Batman: The Killing Joke, reflected on the dominance of the likes of Marvel and DC in the cinema world, suggesting that “simpler realities” could be dangerous.
NME
Disney+ unveils tense ‘Shadow Detective’ trailer starring Lee Seong-min and Jin Gu
Disney+ has shared the first trailer for its upcoming crime-thriller drama Shadow Detective, starring Lee Seong-min (Juvenile Justice) and Jin Gu, best known for his role in Descendants of The Sun. Set to premiere on October 26 exclusively on Disney+, the forthcoming series follows veteran police detective Taek-rok (played by...
NME
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Netflix urged to add trigger warning to film
Viewers of the new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive have urged the streamer to add a trigger warning to the movie. The project dropped on Friday (October 7), and follows a woman (Mila Kunis) who faces past trauma from her teenage years that stems from a high school shooting. However,...
NME
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
NME
M Night Shyamalan’s new thriller sets release date
M Night Shyamalan’s new film has set a date for release. The as-yet-untitled film will be released via Universal on April 5 2024 (as per Deadline.). Plot details for the film, as well as the cast, are being kept tightly under wraps, but it is thought to be in the thriller genre.
Comments / 0