NME

‘House Of The Dragon’: Paddy Considine says George R.R. Martin texted him “your Viserys is better than my Viserys”

Paddy Considine has revealed that Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin sent him a text praising his performance in spin-off House Of The Dragon. The actor plays King Viserys Targaryen in the prequel series, set 200 years before events in Game Of Thrones. The series is adapted from Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which documents a war of succession among House Targaryen known as the ‘Dance Of The Dragons’.
NME

Geena Davis recalls “bad” audition experience with Bill Murray

Geena Davis has spoken about a “bad” experience with Bill Murray while making Quick Change in 1989. The Oscar-winning actress made the claim as part of her new memoir Dying of Politeness, saying that during their first meeting in a hotel suite, Murray greeted her with a massage device that he insisted on using on her, despite her refusing.
Viola Davis
Brené Brown
Lashana Lynch
NME

Cillian Murphy gives update on upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Cillian Murphy has given fans an update on the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. Speaking on Today FM, Murphy was asked by the stations hosts in an interview where things were up to with the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in 2024. Murphy said the script was now...
NME

Jamie Lee Curtis hasn’t seen any of the ‘Halloween’ movies

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she hasn’t watched any of the Halloween movies, including John Carpenter’s original 1978 classic. The actor, best known for playing “scream queen” Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, explained that she’s never watched back her work in the horror series during an interview with NME.
NME

Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
NME

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ is about protecting the “real stuff” in relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has opened up about the meaning behind her upcoming ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21). Swift recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes the Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’.
Footwear News

Aubrey Plaza Wears Prada & Hidden Heels for ‘Emily the Criminal’ Premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2022

Aubrey Plaza made a chic appearance at the “Emily, the Criminal” premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in London. For the event, she wore a daring all-black look with a reworked suit from Prada. Plaza donned a shining bandeau top with an underwire seam for its cropped effect. The actress styled the bandeau with a high-waisted black belt just beneath it, which synched her silhouette. Over the bandeau, Plaza layered with a black blazer styled with rolled-up sleeves. The pants came to her mid-waist and were made for a flawless fit. The straight-legged fit came over her choice of footwear, which...
NME

Sade has been recording new music at Brad Pitt’s newly renovated Miraval Studios

Sade have been recording new music at Miraval Studios in France, which have been freshly renovated and reopened by Brad Pitt and producer Damien Quintard. The news was revealed yesterday (October 10) in a Billboard cover story in which both Pitt and Quintard were interviewed, with the pair sharing that Sade have visited Miraval Studios in the time since its renovation.
NME

Nick Cave on finding inspiration: “I must commit fully to the task in hand”

Nick Cave has discussed needing to actively work to find inspiration by committing to a regular creative practice, rather than waiting for it to come to him. In a new edition of his Red Hand Files Q&A site, Cave was asked questions by fans about lacking inspiration and faith, with the singer-songwriter drawing parallels between both in how one must pursue and seek them out.
NME

NCT 127 return to ‘Good Morning America’ after three years with ‘2 Baddies’ performance

K-pop boyband NCT 127 have made their second Good Morning America appearance with a performance of their latest single ‘2 Baddies’. On October 10, Good Morning America welcomed NCT 127 to perform their latest single ‘2 Baddies’, which arrived last month alongside their fourth studio album of the same name. The boyband are currently in the United States for ‘Neo City – The Link’ concerts in Los Angeles and New Jersey.
NME

Alan Moore says superhero movie boom caused rise in fascism

Comic book writer Alan Moore has argued that the dominance of superhero films has caused a rise in fascism. The legendary writer, who is well-known for works such as Watchmen, V For Vendetta and Batman: The Killing Joke, reflected on the dominance of the likes of Marvel and DC in the cinema world, suggesting that “simpler realities” could be dangerous.
NME

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Netflix urged to add trigger warning to film

Viewers of the new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive have urged the streamer to add a trigger warning to the movie. The project dropped on Friday (October 7), and follows a woman (Mila Kunis) who faces past trauma from her teenage years that stems from a high school shooting. However,...
NME

‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas

The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
NME

M Night Shyamalan’s new thriller sets release date

M Night Shyamalan’s new film has set a date for release. The as-yet-untitled film will be released via Universal on April 5 2024 (as per Deadline.). Plot details for the film, as well as the cast, are being kept tightly under wraps, but it is thought to be in the thriller genre.
