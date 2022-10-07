Read full article on original website
Plenty of Sunshine Expected, With Temperatures Warming Throughout the Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We saw cooler temperatures move into the region over the weekend. Looking at some of the high temperatures we saw, Friday we were still seeing temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Saturday was a different story with most spots across the county struggling to make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We had an even harder time breaking the 50 degree mark Sunday thanks to cloudy skies and scattered rain showers making their way through the region. Stepping outside today, we saw a similar day in terms of temperatures, with most spots across the county making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. This was thanks to some sunshine that way saw earlier on this morning, however some cloud cover worked in during the afternoon, leaving us with partly cloudy skies for the second half of the day.
Another Sunny Day Expected With Highs Increasing Throughout the Week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. We returned to a day of sunshine yesterday with temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. The good news is our high temperatures look to increase throughout the week and we even have a chance at making it into the mid to upper 60s by Thursday. However, once we get there, it will be short lived because by the weekend we could see highs fall back into the 50s making a return to the fall like weather due to a cold front expected to arrive by Friday morning. That front will also bring us our next chance of rain which for right now looks to impact your Friday and Saturday morning plans. For now, high pressure will remain in control of our weather through the mid week brining us a sunny stretch of weather.
Another Dry Stretch of Weather Expect Through Mid Week With Highs Into the 50s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Monday. It was a dry first half of the weekend with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Once we got to Sunday we did feature a few scattered showers through the afternoon and evening hours. That stemmed from a cold front that has now dropped to our south and east. Now that those shower chances have exited the region, high pressure will be building into the region bringing us another dry stretch of weather through mid work week.
County Ag Report - McElwain’s Apple Orchard
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - “McElwain’s Strawberry Farm actually started as a farm that my grandfather purchased in 1910.”. When Frank McElwain’s grandfather purchased land on Sweden Street in Caribou to grow potatoes, he started a farming operation that would later be expanded by his son and grandson and is still operating one hundred and twelve years later.
Town of Limestone and MSSM Partner for Solar Project
LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The Town of Limestone and the Maine School of Science and Mathematics have come together to find a solution to rising electricity costs. The partnership has undertaken the process of purchasing and refurbishing a couple of smaller solar projects located on the Former Loring Airforce base in an effort to offset electricity used in Municipally owned buildings in Limestone and the Dorms at MSSM. Recently the Limestone Solar Committee and MSSM invited WAGM to take a tour of the project.
First Responders Put to Test in Madawaska Training Exercise
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - Emergency Personnel were put to the test this weekend in Madawaska as part of a Training exercise with the Aroostook Emergency Management Agency. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard observed the exercise and has the story. Crews were given the scenario to respond to a hazardous material incident...
