Virginia Tech celebrates Indigenous People's Day
Virginia Tech celebrates Indigenous People's Day

The native community at Virginia Tech is small but mighty according to student organization Native at VT.
Furry Friends: Meet Duke!
Furry Friends: Meet Duke!

WFXR's Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes.
Salem, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Shooting this morning in NW Roanoke
(from Roanoke PD) On October 10 [this morning] at approximately 9:30 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest Roanoke shooting
Police investigate after juvenile killed in Northwest Roanoke shooting

Roanoke police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that ended with a juvenile death.
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
Roanoke shooting death of boy believed to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The shooting death of a boy along Hoover Street NW on Saturday morning appears to have been an accident, according to a Roanoke Police update regarding the preliminary investigation. Everyone involved is cooperating with detectives. Police were alerted about a person who had been shot on...
Sheriff's Office investigating after woman's body found in Botetourt County
Sheriff's Office investigating after woman's body found in Botetourt County

The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive Saturday morning.
Love of a lifetime
Guy and June Bowman celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in 1972. Guy and June Bowman celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. Guy and June Bowman in a photo from 2007 - their 60th year of marriage. As far as the United States Census Bureau is concerned, there is no...
Another day with a big temperature swing from morning to afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you reported seeing frost in your backyards for the first time this season on Sunday morning!. We have the chilly air in place once again this morning, prompting another frost advisory from the National Weather Service. Areas in blue on the map below will...
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
Remembering Loretta Lynn: 1971 Performance at Pulaski Co. Correctional Unit
PULASKI CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The news of Loretta Lynn’s death this week brought a flood of tributes, for her groundbreaking career in country music and for her compassion. We found a perfect example in our own archives. It was June 1971, and WDBJ7 Anchor and Reporter John Lambert...
Virginia Tech falls to Pittsburgh 45-29
PITTSBURGH, PA (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech football team was back in action Saturday night on the hunt for their second conference win of the season. Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells through for 227 yards and a touchdown for the Hokies. Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda broke Tony Dorsett’s...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one boy dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says
Virginia State Police investigating officer involved shooting in Roanoke
On October 8, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male subject outside of a residence. The male subject was armed with a firearm and pointed it towards an officer. One Roanoke Police Officer fired their service weapon, striking the male subject. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No Roanoke Police Officers were injured during this incident.
220 back open after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY: A Franklin Co. crash is causing delays Friday along US-220N near Sontag Rd; Rt. 619E/W (Franklin Co.); Rt. 816N/S (Franklin Co.);/SONTAG RD (R)/ CASSELL RD (L). The northbound lanes are completely closed in the...
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are now investigating an officer-involved shooting in Roanoke. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 11:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace SW. Officers were notified of shots fired in the area and responded to the scene. When they arrived they say they found a male subject armed with a gun–the subject then pointed the gun at an officer. After this the officer fired their service weapon, hitting the subject.
