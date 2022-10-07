No place like dome: A look back at the egg-shaped 'Church of Tomorrow' building

With its demolition taking the community by surprise in late September, the famed "dome church" is no more.

In light of much interest surrounding the iconic First Christian Church building at 3700 N Walker and its distinctive white dome-topped sanctuary, here is a look back at its history, including its visionary, the Rev. William "Bill" Alexander, the popular minister who dared to build what he called the "Church of Tomorrow."

Information for this retrospective was taken from First Christian Church's history as chronicled on the church's website, Preservation Oklahoma's Most Endangered Historic Places listings, and archives fromThe Daily Oklahoman and The Oklahoman.

1946: Plans begin to build new church with room to grow

The Rev. William "Bill" Alexander learns that the school land commission had announced that Epworth Golf Course would be sold at auction. He begins to talk to his church members about building a new church with room to grow on about 40 acres at the golf course site. News accounts describe him as red-haired, a one-time night club master of ceremonies and determined to usher his church into the future with a new, "modernistic" building, plus a youth building to educate and nurture generations of young people. A newspaper account in May shares details about First Christian Church's plans to construct a cathedral, chapel and youth center in the area between Broadway and Walker along NW 36, at an ultimate cost of at least $500,000.

June 1953: Funding starts for 'a church out here'

One of the youngest church members, Julia Nye, 7, starts the church building fund by saying "I want to help make a church out here" as she gives a dime to a church leader.

December 1953: Breaking ground at NW 36 and Walker Avenue

First Christian Church breaks ground on a new church building to be built at NW 36 and Walker Avenue. At the time, the congregation was housed in a church building at NW 10 and Robinson Avenue. The drive-in groundbreaking service two days after Christmas attracts 2,000 people. Children pass out posters with the promising message "This is Our Christmas Present to Oklahoma City." The Rev. Alexander, the church's senior pastor, encourages church members to enjoy the property and activities like hiking, picnicking and playing ball take place at the site.

The Oklahoma City community looks on in wonder as the church construction project includes a dome, which eventually earns the structure its "egg church" description. At least 1,000 people not affiliated with the church come to the construction site to view the project's progress and church leaders share plans to host guided tours at some point.

The building also is to include an escalator, thought to be one of the first escalators, if not the first escalator, installed in an Oklahoma City house of worship.

1956: 'Tomorrow Arrives' with opening of $1.3 million building

The First Christian Church congregation opens the doors to its new church building at 3700 N Walker. In a story with the headline "Tomorrow Arrives at Last," a Dec. 23, 1956, story in The Daily Oklahomansays the structure cost $1.3 million. About 5,000 people were expected to attend the building's formal dedication on Dec. 23 and the church's associate pastor said it was too bad they couldn't give tickets to members to ensure they could get inside their own house of worship. People were expected to arrive via a special train from Tulsa and chartered buses from several parts of the state.

1960: The Rev. Alexander and his wife die in plane crash

The Rev. Alexander, his wife Mary Louise and pilot M.S. Shuman of Enid die in a plane crash during a rainstorm in Pennsylvania. Reports in The Daily Oklahomannote that more than 3,000 people turned out to mourn "the colorful minister" who was 45, and his spouse, who was 36, at their time of their deaths. In his eulogy for First Christian's senior pastor, the Rev. Donald Sheridan, the church's associate minister, described Alexander as a "mystic" and a "man who dared to walk in his own integrity."

1995: Families of victims and survivors gather after bombing

First Christian Church serves as a sacred space where families of victims of the April 19, 1995, Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing gather to receive word about their loved ones. The church evolved into a resource center of sorts in the months after the tragedy.

2011: Church listed on National Register of Historic Places

The First Christian Church is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. According to the private nonprofit organization Preservation Oklahoma, the entire church property is listed on the National Register "not just for its architectural styles, but also for the role it played in the large Oklahoma City community at the time of the Murrah Bombing."

March 2016: Re-branding results in Restoration Church of the Dome

The Rev. John Malget, First Christian's senior minister, announces the re-branding of the church, which includes a new name, the Restoration Church of the Dome. The brief re-tooling effort includes a new worship leader, new seating arrangements, contemporary worship and a merger with a fledgling congregation.

December 2016: Entire church property goes up for sale

The First Christian congregation puts the property up for sale. "In mid-November, the congregation made a difficult decision and unanimously voted to sell the entire property which now has a 'for sale' sign on it," Malget, the church's pastor, said in a prepared statement. He said church members are in the process of planning for a new sacred place for worship that better fits their needs. "It is our hope that whoever purchases the property will love and care for it as much as we have," Malget said in his statement.

2017: Building makes Oklahoma's Most Endangered Historic Places list

Preservation Oklahoma places the First Christian Church building on its 2017 list of Oklahoma's Most Endangered Historic Places, aiming to raise awareness of historical structures at risk of demolition or deterioration.

2019: Church building makes endangered list again

Preservation Oklahoma once again calls attention to the First Christian Church building, placing the landmark structure on its 2019 list of Oklahoma's Most Endangered Historic Places,

April 2019: Plans announced for possible purchase of property

On Easter Sunday, Crossings Community Church announces its plans to approach First Christian Church with a plan to purchase the First Christian Church property and open a satellite campus in the historic church building. This development relieves preservationists and others concerned that the building might be in danger of demolition.

August 2019: Citing costs, purchase plans are cancelled

Crossings Community Church leaders cancel plans to buy the First Christian Church building, citing costs that far exceed initial expectations. Leaders from Crossings, a megachurch based at 14600 N Portland, meet with First Christian leaders to tell them they can not move forward with the sale because projected costs exceeded $20 million.

September 2019: City hall eyes fate of church building

The possible fate of the First Christian Church building becomes an issue for Oklahoma City, when word of a possible sale and demolition of the building prompts preservationists and neighbors to gather thousands of signatures in protest, fearing the loss of the landmark building and encroaching development. The Oklahoma City Council discusses measures designed to make it harder for the building to be demolished, but the debate over this issue reaches an impasse.

October 2019: Church discusses relocation, Jewel Box Theatre ministry

First Christian Church's church board votes to relocate to a smaller building on its property and close its affiliated preschool. "Our cost of upkeep and utilities has become overwhelming. Even though the property has not been sold, we must move to a different location that has yet to be determined," the Rev. Malget, senior minister, said at the time. The board votes to continue its affiliated Jewel Box Theatre ministry, Oklahoma City's oldest continuously operating community theater.

2020: Church relocates to smaller building on property

The First Christian congregation moves out of the main church building into another smaller building on the church property.

Sept. 26, 2022: First Christian Church building is demolished

Crews begin demolition of the First Christian Church building. As yet, the property remains unsold. The surprise demolition, which began shortly after 8 a.m., draws the attention of nearby neighbors, community members, preservationists, former First Christian members and news outlets in Oklahoma and beyond. Michelle Jenkins, who grew up attending the church, says she traveled to the site on the day of the demolition and every day after that week, feeling disbelief and sadness. Lynda Ozan, deputy of the Oklahoma Historic Preservation Office, shared her thoughts about the building's demise in a Facebook post: "Those who know me know that I do not use the word 'unique' or refer to an architectural work of art as an 'only' because you never know what you will find around the next corner, but First Christian Church was unique, an only, a beautiful modern work of art. And, it’s gone," she wrote. The Rev. Malget, who remains senior pastor of First Christian, did not return The Oklahoman's phone calls inquiring about the church building's demolition.

Oct. 2, 2022

The Rev. Pamela Holt, regional ministry and president of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Oklahoma, leads a brief service of remembrance and hope that includes liturgy for the deconsecration of the First Christian Church building. The service is held at the Christian Church Disciples Center, just east of the space occupied by the former intact church building.