ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Native Oklahomans recovering from Hurricane Ian now out helping others

By Carla Hinton, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvLON_0iPwr2jk00

Two native Oklahomans are helping lead storm recovery efforts in southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian pummeled its way across the Sunshine State.

Salvation Army Maj. Carlyle Gargis, director of The Salvation Army Fort Myers Area Command, and his wife, Maj. Charlotte Gargis, rode out the hurricane on Sept. 25 with about 125 Salvation Army staff and shelter clients who sought refuge at The Salvation Army's Fort Myers Center of Hope. In Oklahoma, the two served as commanders of The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command from 2013 to 2017, and helped get the $15 million project to move the agency's headquarters from downtown Oklahoma City to the current Salvation Army Center of Hope complex at 1001 N Pennsylvania.

The pair, high school sweethearts from Ada, said they are more familiar with tornadoes than hurricanes, but the recent storm that decimated Florida's coastal areas jumpstarted their education on the latter. Charlotte Gargis said she and her husband drew strength from their faith, their Oklahoma roots and their lengthy careers with a faith-based agency that provides hope and help.

"Coming to Florida, I think there's something about being Oklahoma strong that's helped us survive," she said.

"It's possible to be heartbroken and thankful at the same time." ― Charlotte Gargis in a Facebook post

Currently, the couple are overseeing the distribution of much-needed aid to Floridians through The Salvation Army's efforts in southwest Florida, specifically Lee, Glades and Hendry counties, which is the area Carlyle Gargis oversees. He said the agency has more than 100 employees and about 300 volunteers who have spread out in the three countries to provide disaster relief.

Those efforts include 12 feeding kitchens providing two meals a day to storm survivors, the distribution of thousands of bottles of water, numerous tarps, clean-up kits and a few generators. Carlyle Gargis said the agency recently received 67 pallets of food boxes that will be distributed to individuals and families as they work to clear debris and trash from their properties.

"The devastation is just so widespread," he said, describing the area as "shredded."

"I just continue to ask people to remember us and pray for us because we have a long road ahead of us."

The Associated Press reported that Ian, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph, unleashed torrents of rain and caused extensive flooding and damage. At least 98 storm-related deaths have been reported, 89 of them in Florida, the news agency reported.

Surviving the storm

As meteorologists began to sound the alarm about Hurricane Ian, the pair came up with what they thought was a reasonable plan for how they would ride out the storm. But nothing really went according to plan.

They had hoped to divide and conquer, with Charlotte, 56, staying at the couple's residence about five minutes from the beach, to care for their cats Gracie and Kit Kat, while Carlyle, 58, would stay at the Fort Myers Center of Hope with staff members and people staying at the center's homeless shelter.

They had to abandon their plans when they learned that their neighborhood was in a zone that was predicted to be one of the hardest-hit areas. Evacuation was the solution, so they packed up their pets and important documents and made a temporary home in one of the Fort Myers Center of Hope offices. Carlyle Gargis said they braced for the storm to hit the area where the center was, and even though it was not expected to be as hard hit as some areas, hurricane winds swept through at more than 100 mph for hours on end.

Floridians who experienced Hurricane Irma in 2017 told the couple that Hurricane Ian was worse than any storm they had ever been in. That didn't surprise the Gargises. Some Salvation Army employees lost their homes in the storm, and the hurricane has proven to be the deadliest to hit Florida.

"I kept thinking will the wind ever stop ― will it ever stop" Carlyle Gargis said. "I've never been through anything like that."

Meanwhile, their daughter, Charlsie Anne Godwin, worried about her parents. She and her husband, Ben, are Salvation Army captains in Kansas City, Missouri, and they watched in shock as TV meteorologists predicted that the storm was headed right for the areas where her parents lived and worked.

Carlyle Gargis said he had told her which station to watch to track the storm because he and his wife were doing the same thing. They felt blessed that they were unharmed and their home was not damaged. Some items in the couple's garage were damaged by floodwaters. A treasured grandfather clock made by Charlotte Gargis's grandfather was destroyed, but she was able to salvage some family photos that she'd thought were ruined. The couple were able to Facetime their daughter this past weekend, and the family members in both Florida and Missouri were relieved to see one another.

"It was tears the whole time, on both sides," Carlyle Gargis said.

A calling to serve

Providing aid in the aftermath of disasters is nothing new to the Gargises.

Over the years, the husband-and-wife team have been part of disaster relief efforts in various places. They arrived in the Oklahoma City metro area for their Central Oklahoma Area Command Assignment a few days after the deadly tornadic outbreak on May 20, 2013, and they had to hit the ground running.

Both said they feel a divine call to serve others as they've done over the years and will continue to do so in Florida. That calling helps them give encouragement and support to others experiencing the darkest of times. Charlotte Gargis said she recently made house calls to visit several older adults in Fort Myers who realize that they may have to leave their houses because of structural damage, but they hope to stay for as long as they can.

Her heart went out to them.

"It was good to see them, also it was heart-wrenching, but they are firm in their faith," she said. "Keep praying for the people here because it's gong to be a long, long recovery."

The Fort Meyers Center of Hope lost power for about an hour and a half during the hurricane, but once the wind died down, the couple began to go out and see what immediate aid was needed. Charlotte Gargis said many shelter residents began to pick up tree branches and other debris because they, too, wanted to help.

"Immediately, it was back to the routine and instilling peace in the middle of the storm," she said. "We are like a huge family."

How to help

To donate to Salvation Army Disaster Relief, call 800-725-2769 or go to https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/. To send a donation directly to The Salvation Army Fort Myers Command, mail to: Salvation Army, 26820 Old 41 Road, Fort Myers, Florida, 33919.

Baptists are headed to Florida

Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief will be sending volunteer teams and equipment to Florida on Friday, to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. For more information about Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, including how to donate to the organization, go to https://www.okdisasterhelp.org/.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Missouri State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Society
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
kgou.org

Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state

Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Disaster Management#Native Oklahomans#Salvation Army Maj#The Salvation Army#1001 N Pennsylvania#Floridians
KLAW 101

The Top 10 Most Haunted Places in Oklahoma!

If you're into the paranormal and supernatural Oklahoma has more than its fair share of haunted places, urban legends, and eerie tales. It seems almost every county, town, and place you can go to in the Sooner State there are ghost stories being told. As a matter of fact, Oklahoma is one of the most haunted states with more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the entire country! Here are 10 terrifying hauntings in OK.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Experts Predict A Lack Of Fall Foliage This Year In Oklahoma

This is by far both my favorite time of the year. After a hot summer, I welcome the cooler temperatures and pull my hoodies from the closet with joy. The thought my feet won't melt on motorcycle trips through our state's trails. It's a glorious time of the year, but 2022 likely won't provide that picturesque tell-tale sign fall has arrived.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Religion
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma WWII veteran, who is OU's biggest fan, turns 104

NORMAN, Okla. — It's not every day you turn 104. So, when the day came for well-known World War II veteran Allen Vann, it had to be special. Vann was a Navy chief during WWII. He spent his service on the USS Seahorse, which was one of the first submarines to respond to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy