Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana

By Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.

Biden's move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office did not have a response to Biden’s executive action. It appears unlikely that Stitt would be able to pardon all Oklahomans convicted of simple possession of marijuana without a change in state law because the governor can act only on pardons recommended by the Pardon and Parole Board.

Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that "no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana."

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," he added. "It's time that we right these wrongs."

According to the White House, no one is currently in federal prison solely for "simple possession" of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.

"There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result," he said. "My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions."

The pardon does not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the U.S. without legal status at the time of their arrest.

The Department of Justice is working to devise a process for those covered by Biden's pardon to receive a certificate of pardon, which they can show to potential employers and others as needed.

"The Justice Department will expeditiously administer the President's proclamation, which pardons individuals who engaged in simple possession of marijuana, restoring political, civil, and other rights to those convicted of that offense," the department said in a statement. "In coming days, the Office of the Pardon Attorney will begin implementing a process to provide impacted individuals with certificates of pardon."

Biden is also directing the secretary of Health and Human Services and the U.S. attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession. Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD, but ahead of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The White House did not set a timeline for the review.

But Biden said he believes that as the federal government and many states ease marijuana laws, they should maintain limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales.

The move by Biden puts the federal government on course with other big cities like New York that have been moving toward decriminalizing low-level marijuana arrests for years. But there's a big divide in the nation as some police departments still believe the drug leads to more serious crime and ignoring low-level offenses emboldens criminals.

Advocacy groups praised Biden's announcement, with Kassandra Frederique, the executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, saying the organization was "thrilled."

"This is incredibly long overdue," said Frederique. "There is no reason that people should be saddled with a criminal record — preventing them from obtaining employment, housing, and countless other opportunities — for something that is already legal in 19 states and D.C. and decriminalized in 31 states."

Rev. Al Sharpton, the president of the National Action Network, said Biden's "righteous action today will give countless Americans their lives back." But he added, "The United States will never justly legalize marijuana until it reckons with the outdated policies that equated thousands of young Black men with hardened drug pushers."

The move also fulfills one of the top priorities of the Democratic nominee in one of their party's most critical Senate races, as Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has repeatedly pressed Biden to take the step, including last month when they met in Pittsburgh.

Fetterman, in a statement, took credit for elevating the issue on Biden's agenda and praised the decision, calling it "a massive step towards justice."

"This action from President Biden is exactly what this work should be about: improving people's lives. I commend the president for taking this significant, necessary, and just step to right a wrong and better the lives of millions of Americans," he said.

The Week

UN rejects Russia's request for secret vote on Ukraine referendum

The UN General Assembly has voted to reject Russia's request for a secret ballot vote on whether to condemn Russia for its "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian territories. Russia originally asked for the resolution's vote to be secret in hopes that it would garner more support through anonymity, reports The Associated Press.  The General Assembly decided with 107 votes that the ballot will be public. They will vote on the resolution on either Wednesday or Thursday, Reuters reports. Only 13 countries opposed a public vote while 39 others abstained; the remaining countries, including China and Russia, did not vote. India voted in favor of a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tulsi Gabbard says she’s no longer a Democrat

One-time Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has said she is no longer a Democrat following long-running speculation about her political allegiance. The former Democratic member of Congress said on Tuesday she was leaving the party she once attempted to represent as president – eventually being beaten by Joe Biden for the 2020 nomination.Ms Gabbard issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday decrying what she has dubbed “an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness”, in remarks not dissimilar to Republican attack lines on Mr Biden.Reasons cited by Ms Gabbard for her departure included the US president’s border policy and...
ELECTIONS
Michigan Advance

For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared

President Joe Biden’s administration laid out ambitious additional goals last month to boost offshore wind power generation, one of the American renewable energy industry’s emerging wide open frontiers. The federal announcements come as coastal states across the country are increasingly setting offshore wind energy targets, seeking to capture not just clean energy but the potentially […] The post For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Oklahoman

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

