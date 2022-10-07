Read full article on original website
'Hog Town' documentary sheds light on annual Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ has been an annual motorcycle rally in Northwest Arkansas for more than two decades, bringing hundreds of thousands of bikers to our area one weekend every fall. A Fayetteville woman created a documentary titled "Hog Town" about the rally and its impact...
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
KHBS
Fayetteville family wins top prize in America's Funniest Home Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A home video showing a cat refusing to give up its snatched corn dog was plenty funny enough for a Fayetteville family to win the $20,ooo first prize in "America's Funniest Home Videos." Roe Bartholomew and her mother, Jordan, held a watch party at Grubbs in...
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
12-year-old missing in Fort Smith
Mattie Webb was last seen around Central Mall wearing a pink tank top, black jacket and blue jeans.
University of Arkansas
Mail Deliveries Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day
The United States Postal Service will observe Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day, as a postal holiday and will not be open or deliver mail. U of A Mailing Services will be open and deliver and pick up mail. The Campus Post Office will also be open, as will the Passport...
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse
LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
FSPD searching for a young man
MISSING: Shipley Crouch,19, was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.
Future Interstate 49 to break ground in Barling
The Arkansas Department of Transportation will soon begin construction on a future Interstate 49 between Barling and Alma.
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Don Watson of Van Buren, Arkansas
Don Watson, 80, of Van Buren, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in Fort Smith. He was born November 2, 1941, in Alma to the late Marshall and Margaret (Hanna) Watson. He was a 1959 graduate of Alma High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Arkansas. He retired from Riceland Foods and was a Deacon for 30 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alma and the Drew County Historical Society. He was an avid baseball fan and collector and loved the Razorbacks. He established a church softball/baseball team in Memphis and was the president of the Rotary Club.
Pedestrian struck by two trucks in Springdale
Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.
MotorTrend Magazine
This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It
Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
kosu.org
Indigenous Peoples' Day is October 10. Here's how you can celebrate
Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, a holiday honoring the past, present and future of Native peoples across the country. The holiday is intended for reflection on the legacy and impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities, while also celebrating cultures, resilience and more. Oklahoma has 39 federally recognized...
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Boil order issued by Rural Water Dist. #4
Rural Water District #4 in Sequoyah County has issued a boil order, effective immediately, for the next 24 to 48 hours. Water usage for food, food prep and drinking will need to be boiled before use. The water department said with so many leaks, the boil order is being done...
