Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Damian Lillard Reacts to Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Damian Lillard had a different stance than how players have reacted on Twitter.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
The GOAT debate rages on endlessly as an undercurrent to all NBA discourse, it's always popping up here and there with someone commenting on it. The longer LeBron James continues to play at an elite level, the more it grows, with many starting to dispute Michael Jordan's title as the greatest ever. But for now, MJ remains the consensus GOAT for the majority, including Shaquille O'Neal.
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Yardbarker
"I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And he turned it down." - Michael Jordan's agent reveals how Chicago Bulls icon turned down mega deals
It's no secret that Michael Jordan is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. However, what may come as a surprise is how much money he has turned down throughout his illustrious career. In a recent interview, Jordan's agent David Falk revealed that he had brought MJ a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars, and the Chicago Bulls legend turned it down!
Draymond Green: 'I hurt someone because I was in a place of hurt'
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before he landed the punch. Before he ever arrived at the Golden State Warriors practice that morning, star forward Draymond Green was already in a very dark place mentally.Meeting with the reporters Saturday after announcing he was taking a leave from the defending NBA champs, Green didn't not try to defend his punch of teammate Jordan Poole.He was open and honest, never ducking a question during the 28-minute-plus interview.Green says he needs to work on some personal issues. After all, trash talking is in the street fabric of the NBA. It seldom degenerates to a physical altercation,...
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Yardbarker
‘I Would Trade Anyone In The NBA For 15-Year-Old LeBron James’: Utah Jazz President Danny Ainge Reveals LeBron James’ Ultimate Value
Victor Wembanyama might be one of the most hyped prospects recently. While the Frenchman might be dominating the headlines right now, perhaps the most hyped-up prospect the league has ever seen was LeBron James. Touted as the heir to Michael Jordan's throne, LeBron was a prospect like no other. From...
Draymond Green taking leave of absence after punching fellow Warrior Jordan Poole at practice
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Draymond Green apologizes to Jordan Poole, says he will be away from team
Golden State forward Draymond Green, a four-time All-Star, says he 'failed as a leader' and is stepping away from the Warriors to 'heal.'
This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Former Duke star gets another chance in NBA
Matthew Hurt has never played in an NBA game. And chances are the former two-year Duke basketball talent won't be on a roster when the 2022-23 regular season gets underway next week. But Hurt, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound stretch-four who went undrafted in 2021 despite earning All-ACC First Team honors in ...
Draymond Green to "step away" from Warriors after punching teammate
Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely — which coach Steve Kerr called a "mutual decision" — after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He said he expects to play in Golden State's season-opener on Oct. 18, but he is unsure of his status as well as how long he will be away. "Yes, a mutual decision for him to step away for a few days. No set number," a Warriors team spokesperson confirmed to CBS News...
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Bryce Hamilton; Waive LJ Figueroa
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday that they have signed Bryce Hamilton and have waived LJ Figueroa.
Lakers News: The Rise Of Joey And Jesse Buss
Joey and Jesse Buss slowly are gaining more responsibility within the Lakers organization
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
