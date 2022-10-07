Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Warm Springs K-8 Academy celebrates 2nd annual Indigenous Peoples Day
Monday marked Oregon’s second Indigenous Peoples Day, a time for celebration and reflection for many, including those living on the Warm Springs Reservation. Teachers and students alike showed up to school at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy in traditional clothing, and students performed assignments that had to do with Indigenous culture.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 4 Redmond schools placed in Secure after call about possible threat
Four Redmond schools were placed in Secure after a police received a call about a possible threat Monday. An email sent out by the Redmond School District at 10:42 a.m. said Redmond High School went into Secure at about 9:00 a.m. Secure means all exterior doors are locked and students are not allowed to leave the building, but classes continue as normal.
opb.org
Clackamas County clinic helps Oregonians expunge criminal records
Your browser does not support the audio element. An Oregon law went into effect this year that helps remove barriers for some Oregonians who want to expunge their criminal records. During a background check, criminal charges will show up on a person’s record which can affect things like housing and employment. The Clean Slate Clackamas Project helps Oregonians with the expungement process. We hear more from Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership and program manager for the Clean Slate Clackamas Project. Jayme is working on getting her records expunged with the project. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians. They join us with details on how the project is going and how it affects Oregonians.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Young artist grabs Bend restaurant mural opportunity by the horns
In the restaurant business, finding the key ingredient can be the key to success. And no, we’re not talking the food. We’re talking about dining room aesthetics. So when a Bend restauranteur with decades of experience in the industry needed a mural painted on a new steakhouse, he found 17-year-old Holiday “Day” Banes, an artist who is just starting her career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
A million pounds and counting
A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
centraloregondaily.com
Fire at Spiked Wireless in Bend ruled to be intentional
A Bend structure fire on Saturday morning resulted in $25,000 in damages. Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the fire near NE 3rd St. and NE Greenwood Ave. just before 2:30 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering. Crews found an active fire on the outside of the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I feel violated’: Vandals target Redmond family’s Halloween display
A Redmond family has decided to take down their elaborate Halloween display outside their home after vandals struck two nights in a row. Homeowner Kristina Jordan provided video to Central Oregon Daily News showing what appears to be teenagers vandalizing and stealing from the display. “I don’t feel safe. I...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Identity of Bend man killed in eastside murder investigation released
The Bend man who was killed, in what sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder on the city’s eastside, was identified Monday as 70-year-old Leonard Raymond Peverieri. There is still nobody in custody in the case. Deputies were sent to a home in the 21000 block of Los Serranos...
RELATED PEOPLE
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
Lebanon-Express
ODOT employees admit to stealing, reselling equipment
Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of the agency's regional maintenance station in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of government property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week
After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ DCSO: Murder investigation in east Bend after 70-year-old man dies
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man on Bend’s eastside as a murder. The investigation into the death of the Bend man is happening in the 2100 block of Los Serranos Drive. That road is just south of the intersection of Butler Market Road and Hamby Road.
centraloregondaily.com
Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours
Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Woman killed, several people injured in Prineville collision
A woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday in Prineville. Investigators say the 68-year-old driver of a Lexus made an unsafe turn onto Highway 126 from the Oneil Highway and was hit by a Ford SUV going west. Three others in the car were taken to the hospital. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported
A suspicious death investigation was underway Sunday on Los Serranos Drive east of Bend and nearby residents were advised to make sure their homes, outbuildings and vehicles were secured and report anything suspicious in the area. The post Suspicious death investigation underway east of Bend, DCSO says; possible shooting reported appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
House fire in Bend intentionally set, firefighters say
A house fire in northeast Bend Tuesday was set on purpose, Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at the home at 575 NE Olney Avenue to find smoke coming from the roof and fire inside the house. Nobody was home. After investigating for more than a day, Bend...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Oct. 7
On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at approximately 7:48 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E at SE Risley Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Subaru Outback, operated by Kathleen Sanetel (67) of Milwaukie, struck a pedestrian as the vehicle passed through the SE Risley Avenue intersection. The pedestrian has been identified as Timothy Harpole (67) of Gladstone. Harpole was outside of the crosswalk at the time of the collision. Harpole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was affected for approximately 2 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Fire Department and ODOT.
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
Comments / 0