Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Jaime Camil Wasn’t Afraid to Play Vicente Fernandez on Netflix’s ‘El Rey’
Jaime Camil did not hesitate to play the ranchera legend Vicente Fernández in Netflix’s bio-series El Rey, Vicente Fernández. The Mexican actor and singer, best known for his comedic roles in shows like Jane the Virgin and Qué pobres tan ricos, tackled the portrayal of the late cultural icon the same way he would do with any other project. “If you let the weight and magnitude of Vicente Fernández sit on your shoulders — we who live from our emotions and from connect with the public with our emotions — imagine if the first emotion I register for a role...
Report reveals details of Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior
New report claims the actor straddled and kissed a younger female colleague on the set of Being Mortal, leading to suspension of production
The CW's 'The Winchesters' is a 'Supernatural' origin story
Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly are premiering their new TV series "The Winchesters," with a built-in fan base
Comments / 0