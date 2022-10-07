Read full article on original website
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
OSBI investigates officer-involved shooting in McIntosh County that started with traffic stop
McINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said it’s investigating an officer-involved shooting in McIntosh County, involving McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police officers. The OSBI said the incident started around 10:45 p.m. Monday, when a McIntosh County deputy stopped a vehicle for a...
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
Roland police arrest man who they say shot at an officer
ROLAND, Okla. — Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News that a man is in custody after shooting at a Roland police officer and attempting to stab him Saturday. Lane said Roland police told him they were responding to a call when Ellbert Fuller came out of a house shooting at them while holding a small child in his arms.
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
Search underway for carjacking suspect in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. According to the police report, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 3700 block of North 6th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Police say the...
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
Wagoner County Woman Faces Charges After Shooting At 2 Hunters
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. - A Wagoner County woman is facing charges after investigators said she shot at two hunters on public land, because she thought they were trespassing. News On 6's Johnny Resendiz spoke to one of the hunters who wants to make sure this doesn't happen again.
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
Head-on crash in Crawford County leaves one dead, one injured
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — A head-on crash in Crawford County near Van Buren left one person dead and another injured on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP) fatality report, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Highway 59 and Triple Creek Road. The deceased...
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Search for missing 12-year-old underway in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) began searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 9. Mattie Webb was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to police. Police say Mattie was last seen in the Central Mall area wearing a pink tank...
Mayes County Blotter
2:07 am - Gunshots Heard - RP advised that she heard gun shots. Advised she heard 2 - 3 shots. RP does not want contact just wants somebody to check it out. 10:48 am - Disturbance - RP advised her and her daughter are trying to get in her house. Both doors are locked but sounds like someone is in there.
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
OK man arrested for attempted murder, arson in Crawford County
An Oklahoma man was arrested in Crawford County on charges of attempted murder and arson stemming from an incident at his ex-girlfriend's part-time residence in January.
Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 7, Springdale Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Thompson and Southfield Avenue at around 9:48 p.m. According to the police report, when officers arrived they found an unconscious woman wearing dark clothes lying on...
Crawford Co. Sheriff's Department investigating death of man found shot inside home
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway into the death of Jerry Wiley, 76, after first responders were called to his home on Monday, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Crawford County first responders and deputies were called to a home on Sunny Slope Drive, near Kibler, for...
