2:07 am - Gunshots Heard - RP advised that she heard gun shots. Advised she heard 2 - 3 shots. RP does not want contact just wants somebody to check it out. 10:48 am - Disturbance - RP advised her and her daughter are trying to get in her house. Both doors are locked but sounds like someone is in there.

MAYES COUNTY, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO