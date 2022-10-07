ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muldrow, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Man shot during 'neighbor dispute' in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after a "neighbor dispute" led to a shooting in Crawford County. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante says the shooting happened Sunday, Oct. 9, on River Overlook Loop in the Beverly Hills neighborhood just north of Van Buren. Damante says a man...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muldrow, OK
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Sequoyah County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Sequoyah County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KHBS

Roland police arrest man who they say shot at an officer

ROLAND, Okla. — Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News that a man is in custody after shooting at a Roland police officer and attempting to stab him Saturday. Lane said Roland police told him they were responding to a call when Ellbert Fuller came out of a house shooting at them while holding a small child in his arms.
ROLAND, OK
5NEWS

Search underway for carjacking suspect in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is looking for a man accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint. According to the police report, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call in the 3700 block of North 6th St. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Police say the...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Truck Drivers#Interstate 40
5NEWS

Search for missing 12-year-old underway in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) began searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday, Oct. 9. Mattie Webb was reported missing on Sunday by a family member, according to police. Police say Mattie was last seen in the Central Mall area wearing a pink tank...
FORT SMITH, AR
pryorinfopub.com

Mayes County Blotter

2:07 am - Gunshots Heard - RP advised that she heard gun shots. Advised she heard 2 - 3 shots. RP does not want contact just wants somebody to check it out. 10:48 am - Disturbance - RP advised her and her daughter are trying to get in her house. Both doors are locked but sounds like someone is in there.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
5NEWS

Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma

ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
ALMA, AR
5NEWS

Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 7, Springdale Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Thompson and Southfield Avenue at around 9:48 p.m. According to the police report, when officers arrived they found an unconscious woman wearing dark clothes lying on...
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy