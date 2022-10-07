Read full article on original website
Related
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
Time Out Global
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
CNET
McDonald's Pies: How Many Flavors, How They're Made and More
McDonald's pies are always a fan favorite, from the ever-popular apple pie to seasonal specialties you have to wait all year for. Speaking of which, Pumpkin and Creme Pies have started appearing on select McDonald's menus across the country. The dessert -- a crispy sugar-coated turnover filled with pumpkin, spices...
AOL Corp
What to buy during Target Deal Days
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — which officially goes live on Oct. 11 — Target is hosting its second Deal Days event. The event, a response to Amazon’s second super sale of the year, is happening through Oct. 8 and offers savings on popular categories from tech and fitness equipment to skin care and home goods. And while Amazon’s second Prime Day-like event is only open to Prime members, everyone can access Target’s October Deal Days savings to help kick off early Black Friday deals ahead of the holiday shopping season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yahoo!
Amazon has unbelievable kitchen deals — up to 80% off — and the Prime Early Access Sale hasn't even started yet
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. As the holidays approach, seasonal treats and warm drinks call us to the kitchen. Luckily, Amazon has some fantastic deals on a number of appliances that make daily tasks easier and provide fun and innovative ways to prepare food — and they’re all on sale just in time for the change in seasons.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Falls to Just $349 in Pre-Prime Day Sale
The Apple Watch Series 8 was only released last month but its price is already being marked down as low as $349. The $50 discount forms a part of Walmart's Rollbacks and More sale, which kicked off today ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day event, and is being matched at Amazon. It applies to all of the GPS-only Series 8 models in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal we've seen to date -- though you only have a limited time to snag one on sale.
In Style
The French Drugstore Brand Shoppers Rely on for “Luminous Skin” Is Having a Black Friday-Level Sale
Black Friday is technically nearly two months away, but let me tell you, the sales have already begun, starting with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale on October 11 and 12. But there is always a sort of sale-pregame before these events, and tons of brands (on Amazon or not) are slashing their prices. One is celebrity-favorite, French drugstore brand Avène; everything on its site is 25 percent off until October 11 for its Friends and Family sale with the code FRIENDS25.
Introducing the CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list, our picks for the best presents of 2022
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Welcome to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts series, our list of the most buzzed-about holiday gifts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Ava faces new demons in 'Warrior Nun' Season 2 photos
"Warrior Nun," a fantasy series based on the Ben Dunn comic book character, will return for a second season on Netflix.
CNET
Apple TV 4K 64GB Hits Lowest Price Yet, Which Is Great News for Gamers Like Me
Following discounts on the Apple TV HD, the top-of-the-line Apple TV 4K is at its lowest price yet during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale for both the 32GB ($109) and the 64GB ($123) versions. At $180 the Apple TV 4K 64GB is expensive, but for $123 it's the one...
CNET
This $43 Razor Wannabe Is the Best Deal You'll Find for a Nonelectric Scooter
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My 13-year-old son lost his Razor kick scooter the other day. "Dad, it's gone forever," he announced rather dramatically. His story remains fuzzy on just how he lost it (there was some talk of leaving it behind in a store in New York), but I wasn't too thrilled with its disappearance, particularly after I noticed that the popular Razor A5 model I'd paid $60 for during an Amazon sale four years ago now cost $84.
CNET
Amazon Commits 1 Billion Euros to Double European Electric Delivery Fleet
Amazon plans to invest 1 billion euros -- about $973 million -- over five years to double its electric delivery vehicles across Europe. This means its fleet will total around 10,000 electric delivery vans and 1,500 electric heavy goods vehicles by 2025, Amazon said Sunday. The online retail giant aims...
Yahoo!
Amazon's home outlet has tons of fall deals on furniture and decor to shop — starting at just $12
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Now that fall has arrived, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder and the kids have settled back into their school routines. However, fall brings its own fun opportunities, too. Apple picking, tailgating and giant leaf piles are just some of the things we get to indulge in during this time of year. To turn the season into a celebration, we’re sharing the details of this sale at Amazon's home outlet.
TechRadar
Prime Day in October – the best early deals from Amazon's new two-day sale
Amazon is running a second Prime Day on October 11, with its two-day Prime Early Access sale - here are the top early deals. Prime Day is happening again this year - or so Amazon would like us to believe. The retailer is launching a huge two-day sale on Tuesday, October 11, with hundreds of thousands of early holiday season deals, including up to 80% off TVs, toys and more.
Yahoo!
Try these TikTok approved organization solutions to maximize space
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. TikTokers love to share tips for simplifying your life. Certain products like this clear plastic cable organizer have won the approval of popular influencers who tried them out and saw firsthand how well they work. As these products go viral, more people add them to their carts and the positive reviews on Amazon keep adding up.
CNET
'House of the Dragon': When You Can Watch Episode 8 in Your Time Zone
House of the Dragon has come a long way in seven weeks. When the journey began, Viserys was a new king and Rhaenyra Targaryen was just 14 years old. Now Viserys is on the way out and, after the events of episode 7, Rhaenyra has entered her second marriage. That's just one of the many ways the Game of Thrones prequel escalated in Driftmark. We find out what's next on Sunday.
CNET
ZeroWater Filter Pitchers Are Up to 39% Off for Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. I've personally tested several of the leading water filter pitchers and one brand crushed the field when it came to removing total dissolved solids (the not-good stuff) from water. ZeroWater lived up to its name, removing 100% of the materials we tested for, leaving some incredibly crisp and clean-tasting drinking water. Right now, several of ZeroWater's excellent water filter pitchers are on sale for Prime Day, some down as much as 39%.
CNET
Best Buy Launches Flash 48-Hour Sale to Compete With Amazon's October Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The holiday shopping season is well underway with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, Walmart's Rollbacks and More event and Target's Deal Days having all already kicked off. Not one to be left out, Best Buy has today launched its own limited-time sale with huge discounts across tech and home categories. The 48-hour flash sale is running Oct. 11 and 12, the same dates as Amazon's second Prime Day event, and offers some of the best prices of the year.
CNET
Buy an Echo Dot or Show 5 From $18 and Get a Free Smart Plug This Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon has launched a ton of Prime Day Echo and Fire device deals but you can make a couple of its cheapest deals an even better value now that the Prime Early Access Sale has begun. Amazon's third-gen Echo Dot smart speaker is already heavily discounted at just $18, but you can now snag it with an Amazon Smart Plug (worth $25) at no extra cost. Similarly, the Echo Show 5 smart display is down to $35 on its own or that same price with Amazon's first-party smart plug making the bundle a no-brainer.
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day
Amazon's second Prime Day starts in two days. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more.
Comments / 0