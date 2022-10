Kylian Mbappe is pushing to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January, as his relationship with the club has broken down, sources have confirmed to ESPN. The news comes just five months after Mbappe, 23, signed a new contract with PSG, with sources saying he feels at odds with the club's direction on and off the pitch. He is open to any destination, but signing for Real Madrid would be his preference, sources added.

MLS ・ 2 HOURS AGO