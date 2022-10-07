Looking for places to see fall foliage in Seattle?. Although many Seattleites set off on hikes in one of our many nearby national or state parks to see fall foliage this time of year, not everyone is able or willing to do so. Luckily, you don’t have to leave the city at all to get some colorful photos for your Instagram. There are actually lots of places to see fall foliage in Seattle thanks in large part to our incredible city parks. So pack a picnic, grab your pumpkin spice latte and camera, and set out for a fall adventure that’s conveniently close to home.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO