4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
seattlemag.com
Life On the Run
This article originally appeared in the July/August 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Seattle’s iconic Brooks Running Co. was once on the brink of ruin. CEO Jim Weber, however, never lost hope in what he calls the “positive power of the run.”. Weber, who joined Brooks as CEO in...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
The Suburban Times
Brand New Tommy Bahama Shirts – A St. Vinnies Bargain
My wife Peg and I love to visit St. Vinnies South 56th Street in Tacoma. You never know what’s you’ll find. On this Thursday trip I was thrilled to save over a hundred dollars. They have a great selection of brand-new men’s shirts by Tommy Bahama for only a fraction of the original price (some had tags showing $134.00 each). There were several styles . . . most have college names on them. I considered both the maroon Texas A&M and the Johns Hopkins shirts. In the end, I chose the Hawaiian version from Hopkins. I may go back for one of the Texas A&M ones or look at some of the other offerings as well.
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
Gov. Inslee meets with West Coast leaders on climate change
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Friday, Oct. 7. Governor Jay Inslee gathered with leaders from California, Oregon, and British Columbia to sign a new agreement to fight climate change. The initiative promotes investments in climate infrastructure like electric vehicle charging stations and...
KUOW
Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far
Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
Dr. Jill Biden highlights importance of military caregivers during Seattle visit
First lady Dr. Jill Biden is flying back to the White House on Saturday after a two-day stop in western Washington. As KIRO 7′s Ryan Simms reports, she spent some time at the Pacific Science Center meeting with the caregivers of wounded military members. Surrounding the first lady were...
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington
EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
KUOW
$1B up for grabs to help salmon get to where they're going
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announce a $1 billion program to help save the region's salmon while visiting Washington state Thursday. Standing near a stream in Issaquah, Buttigieg compared fish to cars. "The definition of transportation is connecting people and goods to where they need to go," he said. "This...
This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
secretseattle.co
The Top 10 Places To See Fall Foliage In Seattle
Looking for places to see fall foliage in Seattle?. Although many Seattleites set off on hikes in one of our many nearby national or state parks to see fall foliage this time of year, not everyone is able or willing to do so. Luckily, you don’t have to leave the city at all to get some colorful photos for your Instagram. There are actually lots of places to see fall foliage in Seattle thanks in large part to our incredible city parks. So pack a picnic, grab your pumpkin spice latte and camera, and set out for a fall adventure that’s conveniently close to home.
thestand.org
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
'Shoe Rally' born at T-Mobile Park's Mariners Wild Card watch party
SEATTLE — The Mariners may have been playing in Toronto Saturday, but fans still brought the energy to T-Mobile Park, in Seattle's SoDo neighborhood. Streaming into seats for a hometown watch party, they brought high hopes for a Mariners win, and received one, but only after a nail-biting start to the game.
KOMO News
Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!
SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Record highs Friday, with more summer-like conditions ahead for PNW
SEATTLE - Check your calendars folks…yes, it is October 7, 2022, and it was a record-breaking day! The airport hit 77 Friday squashing the old record of 75 set back in 2012. Overnight temps cool into the low to mid 50s under mostly clear skies. We do expect fog to roll back in early Saturday morning, but it won't stick around too long.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
