msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
News-Medical.net
CT and MRI scans fail to detect many pancreatic cancer cases, study reveals
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease.
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
Nature.com
Associations among vitamin D, tobacco smoke, and hypertension: A cross-sectional study of the NHANES 2001"“2016
The interrelationships among vitamin D, tobacco smoking, and hypertension are currently unknown. This study was conducted to determine the relationship between vitamin D levels and hypertension and the effect of tobacco smoke exposure levels on this relationship among US adults. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of adult participants from the 2001"“2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D concentration was used as a biomarker of vitamin D status, and tobacco smoke exposure levels were objectively evaluated by serum cotinine levels. Among 22,875 eligible adults who were not receiving antihypertensive medications, the prevalence of hypertension, vitamin D deficiency (<50"‰mmol/L), and cotinine â‰¥3"‰ng/mL was 13.9%, 34.9%, and 29.4%, respectively. Serum cotinine and vitamin D levels were independently associated with hypertension risk after controlling for confounders (P"‰<"‰0.05). When stratified by the cotinine group (<0.05, 0.05"“3 and â‰¥3"‰ng/mL), we found that the risk of hypertension associated with vitamin D deficiency was higher among subjects with cotinine levels â‰¥3"‰ng/mL compared with the other strata [OR (95% CI) 1.30 (1.09, 1.54) vs. 1.53 (1.19, 1.96) vs. 1.64 (1.30, 2.06); P for heterogeneity test <0.05]. Furthermore, serum cotinine levels were negatively correlated with vitamin D levels. These findings suggested that the increased risk of hypertension could be partly attributed to low vitamin D levels induced by tobacco smoke exposure, in addition to the effects of tobacco smoke exposure and vitamin D deficiency themselves.
Mayo Clinic expert offers perspective on experimental Alzheimer's disease drug
According to drugmakers Eisai and Biogen, a Phase 3 clinical study on a potential new Alzheimer's disease drug shows promise. The study findings show that the drug, lecanemab, reduced clinical decline of people with Alzheimer's disease by 27% compared with a placebo after 18 months of treatment.
News-Medical.net
Mortality prediction model for dementia patients may help guide decisions on end-of-life care
A mortality prediction model for older adults with dementia may help clinicians frame discussions with patients and their families relating to end-of-life care, such as at-home support and nursing homes. Additionally, the model may help physicians determine if the patients should continue with routine cancer screening or discontinue medications, like insulin for those with Type 2 diabetes -- interventions that may harm more than help.
survivornet.com
Study Shows The Drug Lumakras Increases Progression-Free Survival For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients, But It’s Success Increasing Overall Survival Is Still In Question
Promising Results for a Subset of Lung Cancer Patients. A potential treatment option that has shown some positive results for KRAS gene mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients is called sotorasib (brand name Lumakras). KRAS is a gene that makes a protein involved in cell growth, cell mutation, and cell...
Clayton News Daily
Research Shows Lung Health May Be the Number One Indicator of Living a Long, Healthy Life—Here's How To Improve Yours
We all know the importance of brain health, gut health, and heart health, but when it comes to lung health, it’s probably not something many of us think too much about. But according to research, your lung health can predict how long you live. One study that involved a 30-year follow-up found that there is a direct link between lung function and mortality.
MedicalXpress
New gene target for aggressive lung cancer discovered
Northwestern Medicine scientists have identified and described a new gene that is responsible for activating an aggressive subtype of small-cell lung cancer, the P subtype, for which there is no current effective treatment. "This type of cancer is resistant to a lot of drugs and not many studies focus on...
News-Medical.net
Exploring the possibilities of plasma-based therapies for cancer
Exploring the possibilities of atmospheric-pressure plasmas to develop and consolidate new medical therapies is the main objective of the PlasTHER network, an initiative funded by the European Union under the COST Actions. Led by the UPC, the network brings together research groups, the medical community, industry and patient associations from 24 European countries who will work in the coming years to launch new treatments for cancer, tissue regeneration and repair, emerging infectious diseases and others.
ajmc.com
Dr Michael Thorpy Explains Benefits of Lower Sodium Oxybate in Narcolepsy, Cataplexy
Michael Thorpy, MD, director of the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at Montefiore Medical Center and professor of neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, discusses the findings and implications of his study on the efficacy of JZP-258 in patients with narcolepsy and cataplexy. Many patients who are already receiving sodium oxybate...
MedicalXpress
Physicians debate CRC guidelines, available screening options for younger patients
In a new Annals of Internal Medicine "Beyond the Guidelines" feature, a primary care physician and a gastroenterologist discuss the recommendation to begin colorectal cancer (CRC) screening at age 45, review options for CRC screening, and discuss how to choose among the available options. All "Beyond the Guidelines" features are based on the Department of Medicine Grand Rounds at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in Boston and include print, video, and educational components published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
A new gene target for aggressive lung cancer could save lives by creating better treatments
Scientists at Northwestern University have identified a new gene that is responsible for triggering an aggressive subtype of small-cell lung cancer. The research describes in detail this subtype and what can be done to further advance treatment options for this disease. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
technologynetworks.com
Molecular Test Could Improve Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the accuracy...
ajmc.com
Immunotherapy in SCC Still Marred by Challenges, Despite Efficacy in Some Patients
Among the challenges are a lack of reliable biomarkers and resistance in some patients who have squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). Immunotherapy can have significant clinical benefits for people with squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs) who are not eligible for surgery or radiotherapy, but several hurdles are limiting its usage in the clinic.
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
