Read full article on original website
Related
police1.com
Troopers plan to launch statewide bodycam program in rural Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Department of Public Safety plans to outfit more than 400 employees with body-worn cameras by next summer, including Alaska State Troopers statewide and Village Public Safety Officers in rural Alaska. Officials say the cameras are long overdue for the troopers, the largest law enforcement agency...
police1.com
Hundreds gather to remember the service and legacy of fallen Okla. Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds attended a memorial service last week for fallen Oklahoma Sergeant Meagan Burke, who was killed when a car crossed the median and collided with her vehicle causing a head-on collision. She was on her way home from work when the accident occurred. During her memorial...
police1.com
State your case: Should jaywalking be decriminalized?
A recent bill signed by Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom legalizes safe street crossings in the state that has the highest number of pedestrian deaths — On September 30, 2022, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 2147, The Freedom To Walk Act, sponsored by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), which legalizes safe street crossings.
Comments / 0