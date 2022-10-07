Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
Blink-182 reunited for world tour — Tom DeLonge is back
Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus have reunited to release a new album.
Report reveals details of Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior
New report claims the actor straddled and kissed a younger female colleague on the set of Being Mortal, leading to suspension of production
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
RELATED PEOPLE
YUNGBLUD teases new video for secret song: ‘It’s a massive collaboration’
Ahead of his recent performance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA the 25 year-old shared he’d be jet setting to Los Angeles immediately following his set to shoot the video for a ‘secret song’ he shared would be out ‘very soon.’
Comedian almost hit with beer can after being heckled by audience member, viral video shows
The comedian chugged the beer after it whizzed by her head, and now the producers of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" are looking to get in touch.
14 People Who Had A Pretty Horrendous Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
Comments / 0