ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic vs. Mavericks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O90zn_0iPwm2uv00

The Orlando Magic faces the second half of a back-to-back tonight against the Dallas Mavericks.

ORLANDO - Less than 24 hours after overcoming a 19-point deficit against the San Antonio Spurs, the Orlando Magic is back in action facing the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of a preseason back-to-back.

Given the fact that the team played last night, it's difficult to tell who will play for the Magic tonight and for how long.

A back-to-back is built in the preseason to prepare teams for the real thing during the season, but injuries become a real risk when playing so much in a short period of time ... especially when players aren't back to their full form yet.

So we may not see every important player play for the Magic tonight, but it's always exciting to see Orlando take the court ... even if it is just an exhibition game.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 7
  • Time: 8:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Magic vs. Mavericks Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT
  • Gary Harris (knee): OUT
  • Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
  • Franz Wagner (rest): QUESTIONABLE

Dallas Mavericks

  • Davis Bertans (knee): OUT
  • Maxi Kleber (undisclosed): QUESTIONABLE
  • JaVale McGee (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Magic vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • Guard: Cole Anthony
  • Guard: Jalen Suggs
  • Forward: Chuma Okeke
  • Forward: Paolo Banchero
  • Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

  • Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
  • Guard: Josh Green
  • Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith
  • Forward: Reggie Bullock
  • Center: Dwight Powell

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lillard, Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers

Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons. But will it be enough to push the Blazers deep into playoffs, or perhaps to a second NBA title? That’s the question. Even Lillard doesn’t know what will happen — but he likes the fresh start.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Orlando, FL
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Florida Basketball
City
San Antonio, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Magic Insider

The Magic Insider

Orlando, FL
480
Followers
414
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

TheMagicInsider brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Orlando Magic.

 https://www.si.com/nba/magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy