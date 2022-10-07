ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Org. of American States boss faces probe over relationship

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and GISELA SALOMON
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wjk8x_0iPwlsKJ00

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization's code of ethics, The Associated Press has learned.

News of the probe into a relationship between Secretary General Luis Almagro and a Mexican-born woman two decades his junior emerged as Almagro and delegates from 34 countries gathered in Peru's capital this week for the OAS' annual meeting.

But inside the Washington-based peace and democracy-building organization, their long-running romance has been an open secret, one that made some of its 600 employees feel uncomfortable and intimidated interacting with the boss’ alleged paramour, according to a half-dozen individuals, including current and former staffers as well as regional diplomats.

Two said they saw the two kissing poolside at the OAS General Assembly in Medellin, Colombia, in 2019. Another individual described them holding hands at a meeting in his office in the summer of 2020. A former U.S. official said he was told by the OAS chief that the relationship was what prompted his separation from his second wife around the time of his re-election in 2020.

At issue are OAS ethics guidelines that say staff members must not have intimate relationships with colleagues in a way that interferes "with the performance of their duties or to disadvantage others in the workplace.” It dictates that a manager must back out of any supervisory role of the other individual or that benefits the person in any way.

The 59-year-old Almagro declined repeated requests from the AP to comment. But an OAS spokesman denied Almagro was ever the woman’s supervisor, saying that since 2019 she’s worked in the OAS’ Secretariat for Strengthening Democracy.

“Almagro never took part in any decisions regarding this staff member’s interests within the OAS,” spokesman Gonzalo Espariz said in a email.

However, in several online bios as well as in photos with Almagro as recently as March, some of them posted to the OAS’ social media accounts, the woman is described as an “adviser” or sometimes “head adviser” to the secretary general.

After the AP contacted the woman at her OAS email, her LinkedIn profile was modified to reflect the she is no longer serving as an advisor to the organization. The OAS press office said she has been on unpaid leave since June and didn't say why.

The woman, who is not being named at the request of the OAS and because the investigation is ongoing, also declined to comment. But she was quoted at length about her "very deep and very intense" connection with her boss in a biography of Almagro published in late 2020 in his native Uruguay.

“I always tell him. ’I am more intelligent because it took me no more than thirty-eight years to get to know you, it took you about fifty-something,’” she told the book’s authors Gonzalo Ferreira and Martin Natalevich.

In the biography titled “Luis Almagro Doesn’t Ask For Forgiveness," the OAS chief demurred when asked about the younger staffer, instead citing a verse from legendary Nicaraguan poet Ruben Dario: “With graying hair I approach the rose bushes in the garden.”

Almagro also said “the female sex” had been a “very important engine” fueling his professional ambitions over the years.

Revelations of the investigation come less than two weeks after another U.S.-dominated regional organization, the Inter-American Development Bank, fired its president, former White House official Mauricio Claver-Carone, over similar allegations of favoring a subordinate with whom he allegedly had an intimate relationship.

Unlike at the IDB, which hired an outside law firm to probe Claver-Carone’s relationship with his chief of staff, the OAS appears to be handling the matter internally.

The OAS’ Inspector General told the AP that it decided to look into the matter after Almagro forwarded a loosely detailed anonymous complaint June 3 alleging an intimate relationship with an unnamed staffer. As of the internal watchdog’s latest activity report July 31, the matter was referenced as “Alleged Misconduct of Senior OAS Staff Member.”

Almagro was elected to head the OAS with near-unanimous support in 2015 after serving as foreign minister in Uruguay's leftist government. And throughout his tenure he's faced questions about his leadership style.

From the start, Almagro made common cause with the U.S. in opposing Cuba and Venezuela’s socialist governments, once even mimicking President Donald J. Trump’s line that he wouldn’t rule out using military force to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro — a position rebuked even by conservative U.S. allies.

Almagro also played a key role in Bolivian President Evo Morales’ resignation in 2019 following a messy election that an OAS mission said was marred by fraud — findings that were later questioned by U.S. academics.

At the OAS’ General Assembly in Lima this week, Almagro championed the creation of “safe spaces” for women and girls in the Americas, sending out a tweet that pictured him surrounded by two-dozen women.

“We must remain steadfast,” it read, “in our commitment to dismantle the remnants of the patriarchy which only seek to suffocate female talent, knowledge & experience.”

___

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

___

Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

Another lawsuit has been filed against President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program, by a group claiming the administration did not seek public input on the program as prescribed by law. The suit was filed Monday by Job Creators Network Foundation, a nonpartisan organization founded by entrepreneurs who...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Racist remarks spotlight rivalry between LA Latinos, Blacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the sometimes-hidden fight to seize and hold political power in a changing city. Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the job and apologized Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racially offensive language in the year-old recording. Martinez, however, did not resign her council seat. She announced Tuesday that “I need to take a leave of absence and take some time to have an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents, and community leaders.” Her recorded remarks, which included mocking the Black son of a white councilman, came during a discussion with other Latino Council members and a Latino labor leader about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in future elections.
LOS ANGELES, CA
960 The Ref

Supreme Court: Gay marriage case video can be made public

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Video of a landmark 2010 trial that cleared the way for gay marriage in California can be made public, the culmination of a years-long legal fight. The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it would not intervene in the dispute over the recordings, leaving in place lower court rulings permitting the video’s release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Almagro
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Evo Morales
960 The Ref

Walker campaigning with 2 GOP senators after abortion report

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is slated to campaign Tuesday with Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, offering the latest sign that the national GOP is digging in on Walker's candidacy as he tries to get past a renewed spotlight on his rocky past.
GEORGIA STATE
960 The Ref

Families bid farewell as Thai massacre victims are cremated

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and victims’ families gathered Tuesday evening to watch flames burn from rows of makeshift furnaces at cremation ceremonies for the young children and others who died in last week’s mass killings at a day care center in Thailand’s rural northeast.
SOCIETY
960 The Ref

Trump lawyer who vouched for documents meets with FBI

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A lawyer for former president Donald Trump who signed a letter stating that a "diligent search" for classified records had been conducted and that all such documents had been given back to the government has spoken with the FBI, according to a person familiar with the matter.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boss#Colombia#Linkedin#American#The Associated Press#Mexican#Oas#The Oas General Assembly
960 The Ref

Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate

GENEVA — (AP) — The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Bank of England expands push to stabilize financial markets

LONDON — (AP) — The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its emergency effort to quash upheaval on financial markets unleashed by the government's plan to slash taxes, saying fluctuations in bond prices posed a "material risk" to Britain's fiscal stability. The U.K. central bank said it will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Ethics
960 The Ref

Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.
ECONOMY
The Week

UN rejects Russia's request for secret vote on Ukraine referendum

The UN General Assembly has voted to reject Russia's request for a secret ballot vote on whether to condemn Russia for its "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian territories. Russia originally asked for the resolution's vote to be secret in hopes that it would garner more support through anonymity, reports The Associated Press.  The General Assembly decided with 107 votes that the ballot will be public. They will vote on the resolution on either Wednesday or Thursday, Reuters reports. Only 13 countries opposed a public vote while 39 others abstained; the remaining countries, including China and Russia, did not vote. India voted in favor of a...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

UK Supreme Court hears case for Scottish independence vote

LONDON — (AP) — Judges at the U.K.'s highest court began hearing evidence Tuesday on whether Scotland's Parliament can legislate to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to hold a new independence vote in October 2023, despite opposition...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Lesotho's election winner announces new coalition government

MASERU, Lesotho — (AP) — Lesotho's businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane is set to become the southern African country's next prime minister after cobbling together a coalition headed by his Revolution for Prosperity party. Matekane, 64, announced the new three-party coalition Tuesday in the capital, Maseru. His party will team...
ELECTIONS
960 The Ref

Senator: Dems back reparations for those who 'do the crime'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville asserted that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. The first-term Alabama Republican spoke at a Saturday evening rally in Nevada featuring former President Donald...
NEVADA STATE
960 The Ref

'Ukraine will win': Estonia's departing spy chief opens up on Putin's war

TALLINN, Estonia — "Early retirement" is a strange way to describe a 44-year-old's acceptance of a new government role, but for Mikk Marran, Estonia's spymaster, it feels a lot like that. As of next month he will no longer helm Välisluureamet, the Baltic state's foreign intelligence service, which, long before Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion of Ukraine, was at the forefront of assessing the threats and capabilities of a resurgent and revanchist Russia.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy