Cubic Features Mission Critical Solutions at AUSA 2022

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022--

The Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business of Cubic Corporation will be participating in AUSA 2022, October 10-12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, showcasing its ​​SATCOM, baseband, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), and Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) training solutions in support of the U.S. Army’s readiness and modernization efforts.

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions is attending AUSA 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and will be stationed in Exhibitor Booth #7733. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Cubic provides Soldiers capabilities to achieve their mission in today’s operational environment, as well as our advanced solutions to address the modernization priorities for the U.S. Army of 2030,” said Cubic President & CEO Steve Slijepcevic. “We deliver technologies that ensure readiness and access to actionable data, which is essential to sustaining an advantage during critical missions.”

The AUSA Annual Meeting and Exhibition provides Cubic a forum to gain insight and understanding of the U.S. Army’s priorities, and the opportunity to showcase its solutions to meet their enduring mission. One of those technologies is the acceleration of CMPS’ NextAdvantage TM that provides mission-critical solutions to deliver assured multi-domain data access, converged digital intelligence, and overmatch against pacing threats.

CMPS solutions featured at the AUSA annual meeting include:

C5ISR Capabilities

Edge Compute and Networking : Cubic’s Edge Compute and Networking portfolio transforms data at the new edge to make it discoverable and understandable. Cubic’s M3X and M3-SE product families enable users to configure modules to optimize capabilities for each mission seamlessly. Cubic’s Cross-Domain appliances enable bidirectional data transfer and streaming. They were purpose-built for demanding operations that require raise-the-bar compliance.

Digital Intelligence: Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI) delivers the information advantage with a modular open data architecture approach that provides unmatched shared situational awareness for Operational Commanders across all domains at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. These highly agile capabilities deliver a real-time situational overview of the intelligence and operational environment to support decision-making at every echelon.

GATR TRAC : The GATR TRAC is a tactical, sensor agnostic direct downlink terminal that is able to communicate with multi-orbit (GEO, MEO, LEO) constellations and aerial sensors providing assured, timely receipt of ISR data to enable deep sensing from the space and aerial layers. Trac is integral to the Cubic Edge ISR Gateway solution which provides these key capabilities: Expeditionary end-to-end ISR downlink gateway​, Tactical edge ISR cloud​, ISR as a Service, and SATCOM interoperable capabilities.

Next Generation Troposcatter : Engineered to be deployed in austere environments, the rugged Troposcatter System provides a high throughput tactical link capable of Line-Of-Sight (LOS) and Beyond-Line-Of-Sight (BLOS) communications utilizing diffraction and Troposcatter paths.​

LVC Training Capabilities

Live Training Systems: Cubic’s Live Training Systems (LTS) accelerate the modernization of the U.S. Army’s Tactical Engagement Simulation Systems (TESS), providing Soldiers the ability to realistically employ their organic combined arms weapons platforms, as well as their multi-domain enablers. The advancements Cubic has made provide significant improvements to our fielded Live Training Systems Programs of Record (POR) by reducing the Size, Weight, and Power of the systems, improvements to the accuracy of weapon systems, and the ability to exercise with coalition and allied partners. Cubic’s Live Training System products provide the U.S. Army a roadmap to address the training gaps of the current operational environment, and the future threats of tomorrow.

Immersive Indirect Fire Training System: Cubic’s Indirect Fire Mission Training Systems closes the gap in realistic replication of indirect fires engagements for individual and collective training. It enables the Army to train sensor-to-shooter linkage in a realistic and immersive environment. Cubic’s Indirect Fire Mission Training System specifically fills the gap between theoretical and live fire drills and provides a higher fidelity live instrumented force on force engagement training at home stations and combat training centers.

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions will be located in Exhibitor Booth #7733, with top executives on-site. For more information about Cubic products and services, please visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C5ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve military effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

